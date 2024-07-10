Have you seen Luke? Police appeal for help to find missing man

Police are appealing for help to find missing man Luke.
The 38-year-old was last seen about 9am on July 7 on Burke Street, Landsborough, 100km north-west of Ballarat.
He is described as 160cm tall, solid build with short dark hair and beard.
Luke may be travelling in a grey 2014 Volkswagen Amarok ute, with registration 1BB-8SB.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Investigators have released an image of Luke in the hope that someone can provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
