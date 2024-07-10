Sturt Street to Delacombe: Laurie Nigro shares his McDonald's growth story

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories to take you into your Thursday.
Yesterday, Alex Dalziel and Bryan Hoadley brought us the latest in the Regent Cinema liquidation, detailing its financial issues before its collapse.
It comes after liquidators lodged a report on company activities with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission. You can read the full story, below.
Meanwhile, it's been almost 30 years in business for Ballarat's Laurie and Rita Nigro, the franchisees of the city's six McDonald's outlets.
Digital journalist Adam Spencer speaks to Mr Nigro about how he has grown the local chain of stories in line with the city's growth and what he thinks of current city projects in the works. You can read the full story below and share your McDonald's memories over the years.
And police have issued an appeal to find missing man, Luke, last seen in Landsborough, north-west of Ballarat on July 7.
The 38-year-old's disappearance is considered unusual and police would like to speak with anyone who has information on his whereabouts. They can call Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
