Readers have their say on heritage gates, train station and Sturt Street hooning

Webwords is compiled from web comments on stories of the week published on The Courier website.
I can not believe that it wouldn't be cheap and easy to rebuild the gates in their original configuration - i.e. swinging gates. It wasn't technically impossible all those years ago when the gates were first installed.
- David Morton
Couldn't they put them on rollers instead of swing? I like the idea of sentiment but sometimes you have to move with the times if the technology is unreliable.
- Michael Koswig
In the 1800s Ballarat's own Henry Sutton designed and helped build Australia's first hydraulic elevator lift. The lift was installed in Sutton's Music Store in Ballarat, which became an instant drawcard and novelty with the public. Why not design and build suitable hydraulic lifts at each end of the existing crossover that meets the needs of travellers? In addition to meeting the functional requirements, these elevators could be sympathetic to the heritage building and also serve as an attraction in their own right and a local monument to one of the world's greatest inventors.
- Steven O'Donnell
Is it not possible to just install lifts on both ends of the existing bridge.?
Lifts at Southern Cross Station are not elaborate but serve the purpose. Would also save a lot of money.
- Norman McGuigan
Why force people who are unable to use the stairs to walk an extra 55 metres in both directions? The new overpass needs to be user-friendly first and foremost. Heritage considerations are secondary. Change the design if you wish, but build it close to where people will board the train.
- Phil Rabi
I could not believe this is happening in Sturt Street without anything being done to stop it. This is not a race track. It is a show-off thing. Go to the industrial areas - oh but there is no one there to see them show off.
- Bernadette O'Loughlin
The odds are pretty good that such behaviour started with the introduction of the motor vehicle.
It is not new, and as it is a public road there is little that can be done to wipe it out, short of putting in point-to-point cameras similar to what exists on parts of the Hume Highway (south of Broadford). Then you would have hundreds of local people complaining that they received a speeding fine!
- Stephen Norgate
We're well away from Main Road but can regularly hear the street racing in the late hours of the night. There is evidence of cars crashing through front fences. One smart resident has installed large sandstone boulders as a front fence ... that should keep the residents safe and hopefully write off the hoon's car.
- Leanne Ferguson
