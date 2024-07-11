Readers have their say on heritage gates, train station and Sturt Street hooning

In the 1800s Ballarat's own Henry Sutton designed and helped build Australia's first hydraulic elevator lift. The lift was installed in Sutton's Music Store in Ballarat, which became an instant drawcard and novelty with the public. Why not design and build suitable hydraulic lifts at each end of the existing crossover that meets the needs of travellers? In addition to meeting the functional requirements, these elevators could be sympathetic to the heritage building and also serve as an attraction in their own right and a local monument to one of the world's greatest inventors.

