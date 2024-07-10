Man charged over alleged Sebastopol shooting

A Sunshine North man has been charged over an alleged non-fatal shooting in Sebastopol in June.
It follows an alleged incident in Edwards Street, Sebastopol on Monday, June 24, after emergency services were called to the home following reports of gunshots about 1.30am that morning.
When police arrived, a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the incident was targeted.
Detectives from the Armed Crime Squad with help from the Special Operations Group arrested the accused man, 25, in Ballarat on Wednesday, July 10.
He has since been charged with a number of offences including home invasion, intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing serious injury and unlicensed driving.
He was due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Wednesday night.
Police also executed a search warrant in Sunshine and allegedly seized a number of mobile phones and a taser.
Anyone with information on illicit firearm activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
