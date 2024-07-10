The Courier
Man charged over alleged Sebastopol shooting

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 11 2024 - 9:07am, first published 7:04am
A man has been arrested and charged over an alleged shooting in Sebastopol in June, 2024. File picture
A man has been arrested and charged over an alleged shooting in Sebastopol in June, 2024. File picture

A Sunshine North man has been charged over an alleged non-fatal shooting in Sebastopol in June.

