Ballarat man killed in Bannockburn crash

A man who allegedly sped off on police before being killed in a crash in Bannockburn on Wednesday has been identified as a 33-year-old man from Ballarat East.
The man's vehicle was discovered crashed into a tree on the Midland Highway about 6.30am on Wednesday, July 10.
Police said the man was spotted by police in Lethbridge about 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 9, before police tried to intercept the vehicle.
Officers allege the man drove off on police, who lost sight of him on Geelong Road, before the wreck of his car was found crashed into a tree the next morning, between Kelly Road and Madden Road.
He died at the scene.
Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation unit are investigating the incident.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
