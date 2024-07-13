Letters: Focus must be on Airport Rail for Ballarat's future

It is with great joy that the stalemate with the Melbourne Airport company has come to an end.
They have agreed to a surface railway station, rather than an underground station. A big hurdle has been breached. Onwards and upwards.
This paves the way for the Sunshine to Melbourne rail link, making Sunshine a major hub.
The result will be that the whole of western Victoria (Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo regions) will benefit. Add a link to the Seymour line and huge swathes of Victoria and Melbourne will be better served.
While a long term type plan, it is surely more of a vote winner politically than the Melbourne Loop Project.
This means that with fares as low as ever, a train trip from Ballarat to the Airport via Sunshine will mean one stop and a really cheap option.
There is however, a new a huge mountain to climb, as the State coffers are apparently empty.
This could lead to decades delays in the Ballarat dream becoming a reality.
Therefore I call on the Allan State Government to put the Melbourne Loop Rail Project into mothballs, and to redirect the funding to this project that passes the pub test.
This advocate has not met person who thinks the Melbourne Loop is a good idea. No-one.
Further I request all sides of both federal and state politics to get behind the following projects:
I further call on every single advocacy body in Ballarat to band together (it has happened before with rail and with great results) and form one voice in Canberra and Spring Street to make this happen.
If all the local politicians, council, Committee for Ballarat, the university, the hospitals are wishy washy in their response then I can almost guarantee it will not be done in the next 30 years.
With local elections coming around in October, ordinary Ballarat people may want to ask if this is a priority for possible councillors. If not, then do not vote them, on whichever side of politics they sit.
Nick Beale, independent rail advocate
I have just returned from a work trip to Bendigo - where I paid $7.60 for an entire day's parking in the CBD.
I found a park without issue too.
For the same time period in Ballarat, I pay $24.00.
How is this okay? What does the extra money get me? The council has a lot to answer for.
Gem Ho, Ballarat
