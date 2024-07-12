'Overwhelming no': Pushback on overpass plan

Since the designs for the Ballarat Train Station were released, many Ballarat residents have called out its design including the City of Ballarat council.
During the council's July planning meeting, the council developed a letter to Heritage Victoria which will form part of the submission to the design.
Councillors unanimously supported the letter to Heritage Victoria, which called for a reconsidering of the pedestrian overpass which obscured historical attributes of the train station.
The designs for the project are currently being considered by Heritage Victoria under its permit application process.
The station opened in 1862 and is one of three surviving nineteenth-century railway station complexes in Australia.
Balancing disability access compliance and heritage were at the forefront of the councillor's minds at the meeting.
Public submissions raised concerns about the option of moving the overpass away from the train hall.
Save our Station Group president Gerald Jenzen said while he "applauded" the council for calling for an alternative design, moving the overpass was not the solution.
"The current design does not, in our view, meet disability requirements given that it only has one lift and set of stairs on each side," Mr Jenzen said.
Mr Jenzen said an internal underpass should be considered as an option.
"The eventual solution will be with us for a long time and it is vital that it is one that future residents will applaud not one that showcases an architectural mistake," he said.
The Level Crossing Removal Project, a state government agency, stated it is working with Heritage Victoria to deliver the overpass.
"We are working with agencies such as Heritage Victoria to ensure the designs respect the heritage value of Ballarat Station while introducing the necessary, modern upgrades to make the station more accessible for people with a disability," a LXRP spokesperson said in a statement.
"The designs for a new pedestrian bridge include stair and lift access to both platforms, plus a new accessible ramp and stair to the station's northern entrance, making it easier for everyone to get around the station."
Designs for the project will be refined over the coming months and shaped by community feedback.
The project team will continue to engage with community groups and disability advocates as the project progresses.
At a previous council meeting, councillors had called out the designs, saying it did not respect the heritage of the station.
When debating the letter to Heritage Victoria, councillors agreed disability access was important but so was the heritage of the station.
Councillor Samantha McIntosh, who moved the motion, said the community cares about the station.
"Our community wants to see accessibility but just because they're supportive of that doesn't mean we don't consider heritage," she said.
Cr McIntosh argued for $50 million a different approach could be made.
"I've seen local artists, architects, engineers come up with all sorts of interesting plans that have been very beautiful, very interesting, very innovative and probably more affordable than a $50 million price tag," she said.
Councillor Belinda Coates said it was clear disability access was "an urgent and pressing priority".
"We're well behind other regional centres and metropolitan areas that have had disability access for many years," she said.
Cr Coates said the state government had to get this design right.
"This submission is an opportunity for citizens to have a seat at the table and have some input in improving their heritage and if there are accessibility improvements that can be made as well because ultimately Ballarat council doesn't have a decision-making role in this," she said.
"We need to advocate strongly to have a seat at the table to improve what is being offered."
Councillor Amy Johnson who was critical of the design at the June council meeting, supported action to find alternative designs.
"It'd be great to see an alternative design that is more sympathetic to our grand heritage station, of which we are very proud, and is more in line with public feedback relating to the current proposed design," she said.
Cr Johnson said feedback from the community has been an "overwhelmingly no" to the proposed railway station design.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.