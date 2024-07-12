The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

'Overwhelming no': Pushback on overpass plan

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 12 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pedestrian overpass has been a hot topic, with council advocating for it to be changed. Picture supplied
The pedestrian overpass has been a hot topic, with council advocating for it to be changed. Picture supplied

Since the designs for the Ballarat Train Station were released, many Ballarat residents have called out its design including the City of Ballarat council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.