Forest regrowth is emerging at Mt Cole after February bushfire

Parts of the severely burnt Mt Cole Forest were recently visited by members of the Field Naturalists' Club of Ballarat.
The extensive late February bushfires have dramatically changed this forest's appearance, with most trees burnt or scorched to some degree.
The forest floor remains black and bare in most places, but new growth is commencing.
The striking growth of epicormic shoots on the trunks of the eucalypts is the most noticeable feature.
The silvery toned, wide blue gum growth is very different from the green of the messmate, narrow-leaf peppermint and manna gum.
Also, the new growth of the blue gum is much more prolific, often growing from ground level almost to the top of the tree.
Some of these new shoots were 40 centimetres long, after not much more than four months.
Tiny eucalypt seedlings are appearing in places. Fungi are not numerous, but include a couple of species known for their appearance after fires.
Not surprisingly, birdlife is uncommon, but pardalotes, robins, honeyeaters and treecreepers were noted within the burnt forest, and eagles and cockatoos flew overhead.
The rapid regrowth of tree-ferns was admired, with both the rough tree-fern and the soft tree-fern producing fresh fronds more than a metre long.
