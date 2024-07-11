We've built it, but will they come? A concerning elite sport trend is emerging

RIGHT now we need Western Bulldogs to remain "unflinching".
Strip back all the semantics and you will find Ballarat, like our fellow regional friends, appears to be brushed off by elite sport's tyranny of distance.
Cricket delivered the first of its blows this week with no Women's Big Bash League action for Ballarat. Again.
All regional Victoria was snubbed last season with Melbourne to be the epicentre for the Renegades and Stars. That came after Ballarat had successfully pulled off a three-day WBBL carnival with the Renegades, hosting Sydney Sixers, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder.
A shortened season and bigger stadiums is the word coming from Cricket Australia in positioning the WBBL to draw back international talent after October's ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup.
Our friends up in Albury-Wodonga, on the back of an almost $20 million upgrade to Lavington Sports Oval, found out earlier in the week scheduling decisions on a range of factors would mean no BBL matches for them next summer. That was before the men's draw had been released.
Lavington has boasted home crowds in excess of 10,000 fans the past two seasons for Sydney Thunder.
BBL general manager gave The Courier's sister paper Alistair Dobson The Border Mail the old door still ajar rhetoric.
It is not just cricket dishing out this worn-out reasoning.
Down in Warrnambool, the city's marquee arena Reid Oval was snubbed by AFLW and left to hold on to the hope the elite women's football might be back in 2025.
Warrnambool has twice successfully hosted Essendon and Geelong in what seemed like a great fit with plenty of ties for the region to both clubs.
We will host one Western Bulldogs AFLW game at Mars Stadium in the upcoming season and we hope the Bulldogs keep a stronghold on their Ballarat kennel as they continue to look more to a redeveloped spiritual home at Whitten Oval.
This also makes the Bulldogs' AFL men's premiership season commitment even more important to this city.
We should not forget 2024 marks the final year of a Bulldogs' contract extension with City of Ballarat and the Victorian government to keep this city - and Mars Stadium - very much 'Dogs' territory.
Western Bulldogs chief executive Ameet Bains made clear the club would find a way to stay on Mars during disruptions ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Then, when the Games were disbanded, Mr Bains made clear of the Bulldogs' "unflinching intention" to keep a serious Ballarat base after 2024.
We know it takes elite sporting clubs great effort to take their shows on the road.
Proposed works to Selkirk Stadium, fast-tracked with Commonwealth Games legacy funding, will help with a lot of background features such as improved sound and lighting to continue to entice Super Netball and Women's National Basketball League events.
This will alleviate the need to hire in extra equipment to meet league needs and broadcast standards.
But this does not take away perceived travel demands.
In the Victorian Football League, when North Ballarat Roosters were in action, visiting AFL arms often treated the trip to Mars akin to an interstate game. It was a little ironic, given the Roosters spent half their season travelling to also meet these clubs in Melbourne-based matches - all in a days' work.
Our elite visitors are disappearing.
Mars Stadium has been a guest host to the now-defuct Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels. NRL club Melbourne Storm called in for a 2022 pre-season hit-out. A-League club Western United is moving out to its Tarneit fortress, despite former Socceroo Robbie Slater's obvious distaste for elite sport in regional cities.
We have incredible sporting facilities. We have passionate sporting fans, including those who will travel from as far as Mount Gambier or Wodonga for AFL so they need not venture into the state's metropolis to see the best in action.
Regional cities do not want merely the odd autograph signing bestowed by professional sporting clubs.
We should be taken more seriously for what we can offer.
A Melbourne-centred focus might be easier for leagues in the short-term but this is a completely blinkered view. We have plenty to offer and sports have plenty to gain from showcasing up close what athletes can do best.
Inspiration is so much greater when accessible and live in our backyard. That is what can truly grow a game.
Bring on the Bulldogs for round 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.