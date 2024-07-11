Is Troye Sivan coming to Ballarat?

It's almost music festival season, and half the fun is speculating about line-ups.
While we're all praying for Young Fathers to headline Meredith, and we have the sold-out Red Hot Summer Tour featuring Cold Chisel to look forward to in November, the biggest question in Ballarat is who'll be playing Spilt Milk this year.
Previous years have included massive, massive headliners like Post Malone in 2023 and Khalid in 2019, plus the ultimate clash in 2022, as Flume and Fisher played at opposite ends of the festival.
With a line-up expected to be released any day now for the November-December festival, one recent tour announcement stands out.
In 2019, Khalid announced a tour of Australia's big capital cities, plus Ballarat, with a mysterious "more details to come" and no tickets yet on sale.
The Courier solved the mystery, working out days before the line-up dropped that Canberra's Spilt Milk festival would be expanding, and Khalid would be headlining.
Could it be that once again, a combination of clues is pointing to another huge headliner for Ballarat?
Spilt Milk is owned by Live Nation, one of the world's biggest concert promoters.
Live Nation has just announced pop star Troye Sivan's homecoming tour, featuring venues like the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.
The four dates announced so far, for Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane, are all on Tuesday or Thursday nights at the end of November.
Spilt Milk has traditionally been run on Saturdays and Sundays at the end of November or beginning of December - Troye has no Saturday or Sunday shows announced yet.
Interestingly, there's been no Troye show announced for Perth, where Spilt Milk debuted last year, and his next show is in Auckland on the Monday following a potential Spilt Milk run.
Given previous line-ups, Troye would likely be a good fit for Spilt Milk's vibes.
Are the stars aligning? TikTokers are already starting to think so.
For the terminally online who of course know Charli XCX has been touring American arenas with Troye, some bad news - she's playing in London at the end of November, so it's unlikely the BRAT tour will include Spilt Milk.
Who else do you want to see at Spilt Milk? Let us know below.
