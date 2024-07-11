Questions remain after pub favourite's sudden closure

Popular Ballarat watering hole The Mallow Hotel has permanently closed according to its Facebook page.
The Skipton Street pub has been shut for more than a week, after a July 2, 2024, Facebook post announced it was closing due to "unforeseen events" and "urgent renovations".
This followed a sudden one-night closure on Wednesday, June 19.
On July 7, the pub again stated it would be closed but this time because of "health issues".
Since then, the pub has marked its trading hours to be permanently closed.
The Mallow Hotel was purchased by Garth and Nicole Healy, originally of the Mornington Peninsula, in late 2022.
In January 2023, the couple told The Courier they planned to keep the same atmosphere and customer base created by previous owner Dallas Robb.
"We won't be changing a thing - if it isn't broke, don't fix it, the pub trades really well," Mr Healey said 18 months ago.
The pub was renowned for its independent craft beer taps, and famous Wednesday night trivia, and was the home of Classic Screenings' outdoor cinema in summer.
The closure is another hit to Ballarat's ailing hospitality and entertainment sector, which has seen numerous businesses close or face financial difficulties in recent months.
In March, popular pizzeria The Forge entered voluntary administration, after facing financial difficulty which owner Tim Matthews attributed to COVID-19 lockdowns.
Ballarat's CBD was again rocked by the closure of a beloved business two-and-a-half-weeks-ago, after Lydiard Street's Regent Cinemas suddenly went into liquidation.
The Mallow Hotel owners were contacted repeatedly for comment but have not responded.
For business owners who are struggling, the key message is you are not alone.
Commerce Ballarat has some support available through the Business Assistance and Partners in Wellbeing Program.
For more information contact 53 333 233 or visit www.commerceballarat.com.au
If you or someone you care for needs immediate support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Grampians Area Mental Health Service on 1300 247 647.
