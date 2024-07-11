'Healthy respect'; but really, they don't like each other

ONE point in last year's grand final, three points in round two this season - barely anything separates Darley and North Ballarat when they go to battle.
And while there's a healthy respect for each other from both sides, it's fair to say there's no love lost either.
There are rivalries built on a myriad of reasons in football. Sometimes it's geography, other times it's decades of battles on and sometimes off the field, but right now, on the field, there's no bigger rivalry in the BFNL than the Devils and the Roosters.
Whatever happens here, you can almost mark it as read that somewhere, somehow, these two sides will meet again in September.
Darley coach Dan Jordan knows what to expect every time his team comes against North.
"There's a healthy respect there, but we're under no illusions as to what the game means for both sides," he said. "We're preparing to give the best version of ourselves and also trying to build on a little bit of momentum we've been trying to build.
"I imagine North would have a fair few rivalries with a lot of clubs, often you see these rivalries come out of good, entertaining, hard-fought footy, that's what it is from our perspective.
"We've been on both sides of the ledger with North, we've certainly had our whacks and we've returned a few in a results sense and obviously culminated in the grand final last year.
"You're looking at two, hard physical teams around the contest, it's always that sort of footy. They are a team that lifts against us and I'd like to think we do the same when we play them."
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney said his club had the utmost respect for the opposition.
"We respect Darley, they are well-coached, good top-end talent and always hard to beat," he said. "I think when both teams play to their strengths, they are usually pretty good games. We've got some differences, but I think what stands out is we are both good, strong contested teams."
The Roosters have been dealt a blow with Brock Leonard ruled out in the short term suffering the after effects of a concussion sustained against Melton South two weeks ago.
"Yeah, Brock's no good, he's got a lingering concussion, he's average at best," McCartney said.
"We'll bring in Tom Bromley-Lynch, Simon McCartin will come in, Joel Freeman from Bacchus Marsh who we got late in the transfer window, he's a nice addition as well."
