'Over the edge': Why this Lucas resident made a big change to cut his power bills

After receiving a $550 monthly gas bill in June, Chris Benham made up his mind to install a solar energy system on his home in Lucas, even though it cost him $25,000.
Mr Benham said the bill was about $200 more than the same time last year.
"It was so horrendous - it just pushed me over the edge in a way," he said.
"I stopped using the gas for heating almost immediately and started using the reverse cycle air conditioning system - so in the last four weeks, the gas bill dropped by $170."
"I am quite angry at the price rises in energy. We are paying super premium prices - that pushes us to [install solar panels]," Mr Benham said.
Mr Benham investigated solar panels on search engines, asked the community's suggestions on social media, and got several quotes from the solar companies, he said.
In the middle of July, a $25,000 solar system, including solar panels and batteries, was installed in his five-bedroom house, he said.
"It is a lot of money - you have to do sums to work out how much it will save your power bills," he said.
According to the Australian Photovoltaic Institute's 2024 data, 23.9 per cent of Ballarat dwellings, including houses and units, have a PV system, which was 11.9 per cent four years ago.
The Courier polled the community on social media about solar energy, with 144 people responding.
The poll generated polarised reviews:
"We put solar panels on at the farm - a waste of good money," one person wrote.
"Very happy with my 5kw system installed 7 years ago. Haven't paid a power bill for three years," another said.
"Haven't paid a bill in 18 months with solar," said one person, but another noted they are a waste if you don't have storage for them".
Mr Benham said 60 to 70 per cent of his home's electricity is now generated by the solar panels.
Living in Black Hill, Sun2Solar manager Rajinder Singh Gill said he didn't need to pay his electricity provider in June due to the energy credits from generating more electricity than his home needed.
"Now I have a $207 credit. How this works is you build credits in summers and then you use that credits in winters. That means zero bills all the way, " Mr Gill said.
The base rate will drop to 3.3c/kWh, a 32 percent decrease from the 2023-24 rate.
SolarRun director Stephen Norris said it was "12.15 c/kWh about four or five years ago".
"They are giving you very little for the power you generate, but they are charging you a lot of money at the end of the day when you need to buy back," Mr Norris said.
Federation University senior lecturer Apurv Kumar, who focuses on thermal energy, said the main purpose of solar panels is to use the electricity when generated, rather than putting it back into the grid.
"If you can use all that energy that is available during the daytime, then you can actually make your power bills go to zero. That is definitely possible," Dr Kumar said.
"If people can time their devices or appliances to run during the daylight hours - like dishwashers, dryers and washing machines - that will definitely help with your power," Mr Kumar said.
Dr Kumar said batteries for storing solar energy "doesn't make economic sense".
"The payback periods are about 10 years. And the batteries are warranted for 10 years itself," he said.
Mr Benham said the battery was the really expensive part of his whole solar system.
The decision is driven by reliance on the grid, besides money and environment issues, he said.
"I want to avoid blackouts - [batteries] provide backup in case of power outage so at the back of my head was 'yes, we will do this'," he said.
