BFNL: Devil's A Grade co-captain gets set for blockbuster game

There's no bigger rivals in the BFNL A Grade than Darley and North Ballarat.
Just one goal separated the two teams earlier in the season, but it's their history in grand finals that show just how close these two teams are, with North having just got across the line in the past two seasons.
For Darley co-captain Monique Nagle, it's always the contest she and her teammates most look forward to.
"We love playing North," she said. "It's always a really good challenge."
It's Nagle's fourth season playing with the Devils, after she transitioned from Essendon District League team Rupertswood, alongside coach Dianne McCormack.
"I was really excited to get to come back and play with her again," she said.
It's been a successful few seasons for Nagle at the Devils - she was appointed as captain in her second season for the club after the first year was called off due to COVID-19.
The team has undergone a reshuffle this season, but Nagle said they have come together well at training and on game-day.
"We had a few changes at the start of the year but the team's really gelled," she said.
There's been a switch up on the shooting circle this season for the Devils - shooter Rebecca Hicks made a switch to Sunbury, Ella Closter was brought up from B-Grade and Olivia Cawthray has returned after an ACL injury.
As the team's dominant goal attack, Nagle has been focusing on working together with the shooters.
"[I've] been learning to work with a different goal in combination in the ring, just kind of changing up our game a little bit," she said.
Nagle is yet win a premiership with Darley - North Ballarat stood in the Devils' way in the 2022 and 2023 finals.
"We've made it twice and let to go twice," she said. "I feel like for us we really hope this year is the third time lucky."
Despite their previous win in round two, Nagle is careful to go into this week over-confident.
"I think that if we do the things that we do best and really focus on our game that hopefully we'll be able to get over the line," she said. "But it's always a good close game with North."
In other games over the weekend, Bacchus Marsh will have another tough match-up at the Snake Pit against Lake Wendouree, who are settled in the top five on the leaderboard.
Over at City Oval, Redan will play Ballarat, which is an important win for the Lions if they want to keep finals in sight - just four points separates them from East Point, who are also chasing a spot in the top six.
East Point will need to win their game against Sebastopol if they are to overtake Redan on the ladder.
It'll be a tough day in the office at Melton for the Bloods, who will take on powerhouse Sunbury.
Bacchus Marsh (11th) v Lake Wendouree (5th)
Redan (6th) v Ballarat (10th)
Darley (1st) v North Ballarat (4th)
Sebastopol (8th) v East Point (7th)
Melton (9th) v Sunbury (2nd)
