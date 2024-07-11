The Courier
Court

Director of company charged with west Victoria farm death faces court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 11 2024 - 4:00pm
A photo taken from the scene of the incident.
A photo taken from the scene of the incident.

The director of a company charged with the death of a farm worker on a property near Ararat could incriminate himself if he is forced to take the stand, a court has heard.

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

