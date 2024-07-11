Beloved pet allegedly slaughtered by hunter in pig sticking incident

The owner of a pet pig who was allegedly slaughtered with a knife has confronted the pig's accused killer in court.
The accused killer of a pig named "Cheeky Monkey Sir Steve" fronted the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to apply for a diversion.
The man will not be named as he was recommended for diversion, where a crime is recognised by the court but does not show up on a person's criminal record.
The alleged pig killing came about as a result of a neighbourly dispute in Smythesdale, where a third party hired the man to kill an alleged "feral pig" on a rural property.
The "feral pig" in question was actually Cheeky Monkey Sir Steve, owned by the residents of a neighbouring property.
An illegal practice called "pig sticking" was allegedly used to kill the pig, which involves repeatedly stabbing the animal.
The practice is banned in Victoria due to animal cruelty, but is legal in other Australian states.
It was alleged dogs were also illegally used to take down the pig.
The court heard the pig's owners, who have a 99-year lease on the land where the pig was killed, were "horrified" to find the man in the act of butchering their pet.
During an earlier hearing on May 27, 2024, the man's lawyer Heidi Keighran said the man was "absolutely mortified" when he found out the pig was a pet.
However at Thursday's hearing, Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said the charge of aggravated animal cruelty would have been pressed regardless of whether the pig was feral or not.
"There are humane ways to kill an animal," the magistrate said.
During Thursday's hearing, the pig's owner called out to the court, and said "it was very clear that this was not a feral pig".
The man was recommended for a diversion, with the matter adjourned for victim impact statements to be tendered with the court.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said she was "wavering" on whether to grant a diversion or not.
The matter will return to court on July 18.
