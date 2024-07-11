Appeal for information on teenager missing for a week

Police are searching for a missing teenager not seen for more than a week.
According to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, 15-year-old Amomai was last seen in Ballarat East about 8.45am on July 3.
Police wrote the teenager "might be in the Melbourne CBD".
"Anyone with information on Amomai's whereabouts is urged to contact Sunshine Police Station (03) 9313 3333," they added.
The missing person report follows a police appeal for information to find Luke Muscat, who was last seen in Landsborough on July 7.
He is described as 160cm tall, solid build with short dark hair and beard.
Need more news from The Courier? Check out our WhatsApp channel for stories as they go online, and download our app for breaking news alerts - and daily puzzles
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.