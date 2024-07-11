Will Bacchus Marsh's big recruit play? Sebas names star to return

BACCHUS Marsh was expected to finally be able to debut one of its big off-season signings with Andrejs Everitt likely to line-up for his first game of the season when the Cobras take on Lake Wendouree on Saturday.
The 34-year-old, 131-game AFL veteran has battled injury all season and was expected to be named in the team on Thursday night, however, his name was a notable absentee from the team which dropped late on Thursday night.
The Cobras sit two games outside the top six and will certainly need to win the next two games, Lake Wendouree on Saturday and Melton South next week to have any chance of moving into the top six.
Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield said on Thursday that should Everitt get through training, he would be in the mix to debut
"He trained on Tuesday, probably about 75 per cent, we'll ramp that up a bit more tonight and all things going well, hopefully we can get him in," he said.
"Hopefully we'll be able to have three return from injury which will be nice. It looks like Luke (Goetz) will return, Jack Parente and it looks like Xavier Jenks will probably return, that's three of our leadership group.
"Right now they are all 'tests', so we'll make the call later on."
Everitt's inclusion isn't the only likely big return this weekend with Sebastopol set to welcome back Lachlan Cassidy after a calf injury sidelined the Burra star for the past eight weeks.
Cassidy had been the shining light for Sebastopol despite their early season troubles with 14 votes in The Courier player of the year award until he went down.
Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer said the Burra was waiting on a number of players, but hoped that Cassidy was one he could pencil in.
"We've just got to see how Lachlan goes tonight, we're really keen to get him back, up and going, it's a really important game for us, we're going to need a scalp in coming weeks, hopefully it can start this week."
Sebastopol's opponent East Point has been dealt a blow with the loss of Joe Dodd to a knee injury which the clubs will only keep him sidelined for a couple of weeks. However Dodd looms as the only major injury for arguably the most settled team in the competition at the moment
"We're still waiting to see, but he'll probably miss a couple of weeks, hopefully it's not too serious," Kangaroos coach Joe Carmody said.
