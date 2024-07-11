The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

Will Bacchus Marsh's big recruit play? Sebas names star to return

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 11 2024 - 8:25pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol hopes that Lachlan Cassidy will be able to get up for its match with East Point.
Sebastopol hopes that Lachlan Cassidy will be able to get up for its match with East Point.

BACCHUS Marsh was expected to finally be able to debut one of its big off-season signings with Andrejs Everitt likely to line-up for his first game of the season when the Cobras take on Lake Wendouree on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

BFNL and CHFL R12 selected sides

BFNL and CHFL R12 selected sides
David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon
No comments

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.