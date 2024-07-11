Drug driver labelled 'genuine danger' after alleged crash into primary school

A drugged up driver who allegedly crashed a stolen car into Mount Pleasant Primary School during pick-up hours has been accused of causing multiple dangerous accidents across Ballarat.
Aesha Hill, 23, was allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen red Hyundai about 3.25pm on December 8, 2023, when the vehicle lost control and careered into the school's concrete fence.
After the crash, Hill and her two passengers were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital with serious injuries, one of who was then rushed to Melbourne for emergency life saving surgery.
Police say a subsequent search of the Hyundai, which was allegedly stolen from a Soldiers Hill property two days earlier, found GHB and cannabis inside the vehicle.
While in hospital, a sample of Hill's blood was taken, which allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.
Hill was eventually detained after allegedly causing another crash in Buninyong several months later.
On May 15, 2024, multiple drivers allegedly reported a red Holden Astra driving at dangerous speeds along Yendon-Lal Lal Road towards Buninyong, some of whom allegedly had to take evasive action to avoid the vehicle.
The car, which was allegedly being driven by Hill, then spun out of control on Midland Highway, before hitting a truck and colliding with a set of traffic lights.
All three members of the car fled from the vehicle after the crash, and Hill was allegedly found hiding under an office desk in a nearby residence.
Hill was then taken to Ballarat Base Hospital for observation, while one of her passengers was transported to Melbourne for scans of significant head and facial injuries.
A subsequent search of the car allegedly found three-and-a-half litres of GHB, as well as other drug paraphernalia including scales and tablets.
At the time of the alleged crashes, Hill only held a learner's licence.
The 23-year-old is also charged with stealing a car and driving dangerously in the Bacchus Marsh area in February 2024, and taking about $800 worth of items from Bunnings without paying.
Hill applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 9, 2024, after spending the past 55 days in custody.
This application was opposed by a police informant, who said she was a "genuine danger" to the community, and would continue to put others at risk with reckless driving.
"[Hill has] total disregard for fellow road users, it's only a matter of time until she is involved in a fatal collision," they said.
Hill's lawyer said their client should be granted bail as she had strong family support, a limited criminal history and mental health concerns.
They said most of the charges against their client were likely to resolve in guilty pleas, and at 55 days, she had spent enough time in custody for a young person with little criminal history.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann denied Hill's application for bail.
He said the 23-year-old had shown a "complete and utter disregard" for public safety during the spate of incidents, and if found guilty, she would likely spend more time behind bars.
Hill will return to court on July 17.
