Meet Alex Ford: Behind the byline

Dear subscribers,
Part of the benefit we're offering to you as loyal subscribers of The Courier is a behind-the-scenes insight to how our newsroom operates and hearing from the people who bring you the news each day.
This week, we continue our Behind the Byline series with deputy editor, Alex Ford.
As deputy editor, Alex plays a crucial role in the newsroom, from working closely with our news team on the stories we cover, to staying across the key issues and developments across the region and understanding what is important to our audience.
Our newsroom is multi-platform, so Alex's day largely revolves around the content on our website and distributing stories across social media and email, as well as liaising with our producers who handle our print edition. He occasionally writes news stories and you can read more of those below.
What's your background?
I grew up in Sale, and studied media at Swinburne (and was on the radio with SYN for a few years).
What were you previously doing before starting at The Courier?
I finished my cadetship at my hometown paper in Sale - the Gippsland Times - then moved to Ballarat in 2018.
What do you enjoy about working in journalism?
Every day is different and there are always surprises. There's a lot of responsibility in sharing people's stories and especially doing it well - whether that's good news or not. I think we've got an excellent team here as well, who are always trying their best and are supportive of each other. Plus, they write top-notch yarns.
What are the most significant or interesting stories you've covered while at The Courier?
There have been some weird court stories over the journey and it's always fun going toe-to-toe with politicians (maybe one day they'll give me a straight answer?) but I think the most memorable was the rush that came with the Commonwealth Games announcements. I was mainly covering infrastructure at the time, and being able to pull the background knowledge together so I could chip in with the team as more was revealed, was exciting. It was a shame about how it all ended.
Also memorable was that time snow fell during lockdown - I still think about Kate Healy's amazing photos of the empty Ballarat Botanic Gardens covered in snow, while I was standing in front of my flat in thongs.
How has journalism changed since you began in the industry?
Video has changed things a lot. I'm not a huge fan of being on-camera but it's a source of revenue and we're adapting. Being digitally-focused has also changed our day-to-day work. We're still very proud of the newspaper that comes out each day though.
I worry about an ouroborous effect with generative AI that'll make the internet as a whole worse, and local news will be affected by this in one way or another eventually.
What's your favourite thing about Ballarat or something people may not know about the city?
My friends often joke that I'm being paid by Ballarat Regional Tourism to spruik the town to them. My top tip is timing your visit to the Ballarat Wildlife Park so you can see each of the animals getting fed, particularly Crunch and the Tassie devils. Otherwise I think Ballarat's pub and hospo operators should be exceptionally proud of their offerings - it's great having a shortlist of favourite pubs to visit. Shout-out to Campana's as well, I miss their toasties but what an incredible selection.
You can follow Alex's work, here.
Until next week,
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.