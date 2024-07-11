BFNL Preview | Is this Redan's last chance at finals?

WHEN just three points separated Ballarat and Redan early in the season, attention quickly turned to their rematch on in round 12 as the game that loomed the most important of the season for both clubs.
But after Ballarat's upset win over Sunbury in the last round, suddenly Saturday's clash at City Oval looms as a very early elimination final for the Lions.
A loss will leave Redan two games and percentage outside the top six, a win and it's game on, with both sides level on points heading into the final weeks of the season.
But it's going to be a young Redan that takes to the field this weekend with injuries not looking like they'll be abating any time soon.
"I think we'll end up with 12 under 19s playing this week," coach Gary Learmonth said. "We've got a couple more out, Harry Lawson and Sam Broadbent, and Riley Collins won't be back either, we're going to be very young this week.
"They look sort of medium term, we've got this week, next week, then a bye, so hopefully after that.
"I think we'll probably break a record this weekend of underage players, but I'm confident they will all play well and play their role we ask them too."
"Regardless of what side we put out there, everyone knows the expectation is, we'll be going out there to win. We are capable of that, we know we've got enough good players across the board, regardless of age."
Ballarat coach Chris Maple said his team knows what is at stake and believes there was no chance of a let-down after the heroics against Sunbury two weeks ago.
"Every game is important, but this one is important for both clubs," he said. "When you're coaching young teams the challenge is the consistency of in game and week-to-week.
"We're looking to include Harry Butler and Keegan Mellington, they'll be a couple of good in's for us if they get across the line."
The game that has almost taken a back seat this weekend is the clash between Melton and Sunbury.
It's incredibly to think that it was just three weeks ago these two sides played each other in a game many saw as one of the best ever seen in the BFNL
Since that day, so much water has gone under the bridge, Sunbury hasn't won since, while Melton remains focused on the week-to-week rather than the long term.
Melton coach Troy Scoble said it was hard to fathom everything that had happened since the two sides last met
"It seems that long ago, but it's only been three weeks," he said. "Certainly the resilience of the group just keeps on building and our ability to hang in games keeps building and that was the game that really referenced it.
"I go right back to round one. We wanted to make sure we were a team that played every minute of every game and it took until that game for that to be put to the true test. We are really confident in our ability to hang in there."
Scoble said what he learned about Sunbury was how crisp and clean the club's ball movement was.
"They are really strong around the contest, a really dangerous side, it took absolutely everything we had to be in front in the end."
Sunbury coach Matt White said he and his team had spent a couple of weeks soul searching after the recent defeat to Ballarat.
"It was quite disappointing that Ballarat game, it was a weird game, we just couldn't get it down there. A week off hopefully will re-set us.
"One thing that took me a little bit more by surprise was just how well they defend. You see them putting on some massive scores and know how potent they are going forward, it's a bit of a joy to watch.
"But due to their high scoring, what i didn't know until we played them was how well they defended and set up the ground. To see that live, it showed to me they are a pretty well-rounded team."
@ Maddingley Park
LADDER: Bacchus Marsh 8th (3-7), Lake Wendouree 10th (1-9)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 2, 2024, Bacchus Marsh 11.16 (82) d Lake Wendouree 11.9 (75)
KEYS TO THE GAME: Is it last chance saloon for Bacchus Marsh? Certainly the likely inclusion of Andrejs Everitt and Luke Goetz will add to their line-up, but the Lakers will go into this match confident they can get the job done. It looms as one of the last chances for each team to get a win on the board this season. Bacchus Marsh's fixture gets tougher after next week while the Lakers will be looking to cause as much chaos as they can. Lakers in an upset.
PREDICTION: Lake Wendouree
@ City Oval
LADDER: Redan 7th (4-6), Ballarat 6th (5-5)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 2, 2024, Ballarat 13.12 (90) d Redan 13.9 (87)
KEYS TO THE GAME: A couple of weeks back this looked like being the early elimination final, but Ballarat huge upset win over Sunbury has left their opponents this week in a very tricky position. Suddenly the Lions are a game and 10 per cent outside the top six and another loss could spell the end of their finals run. Ballarat's confidence will be through the roof after the win over Sunbury, there is plenty at stake for the Swans to confirm their finals credentials and they have the talent to prevail.
PREDICTION: Ballarat
@ Darley Park
LADDER: Darley 4th (7-3), North Ballarat 5th (7-3)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 2, 2024, North Ballarat 5.11 (41) d Darley 5.8 (38)
KEYS TO THE GAME: injuries have been cruel to both grand finalists from 2023 this season, but the run to the finals for both sides starts now. It's fair to say Darley has just been going in recent weeks but for North Ballarat it seems that every game is hard work. Other than the big start against Melton South last time, even that was a tough match for three quarters. Less than a goal has separated both sides the last two times, Darley should be the more confident this time around and should win.
PREDICTION: Darley
@ Marty Busch Reserve
LADDER: Sebastopol 9th (3-7), East Point 2nd (9-1)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 3, 2024, East Point 10.16 (76) d Sebastopol 3.11 (29)
KEYS TO THE GAME: Sebastopol is very much on the improve after a slow start to the season, but it's hard to make a case for the Burra against the flying Kangaroos who appear destined for a top-two finish. The Burra are certainly a finals team on their day, but are they too far back to make a realistic run, certainly a win here would do wonders for their chances, but East Point appear to be a class above at this point of the season and should be comfortable winners.
PREDICTION: East Point
@ Macpherson Park
LADDER: Melton 1st (9-1), Sunbury 3rd (7-3)
LAST TIME THEY MET: Round 10, 2024, Melton 8.11 (59) d Sunbury 8.7 (55)
KEYS TO THE GAME: It was only three weeks ago that these two sides played in a game that many considered one of the greatest BFNL games we've seen. Despite only being two rounds back, a lot has happened since, Sunbury were dumped at Alfredton by a fired-up Ballarat while Melton had a walk in the park at Redan. After a bye, who knows how each team comes back, but Sunbury's road form could be a concern. Right now this looks like a home win to Melton.
PREDICTION: Melton
