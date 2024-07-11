BFNL Preview | Is this Redan's last chance at finals?

KEYS TO THE GAME: Is it last chance saloon for Bacchus Marsh? Certainly the likely inclusion of Andrejs Everitt and Luke Goetz will add to their line-up, but the Lakers will go into this match confident they can get the job done. It looms as one of the last chances for each team to get a win on the board this season. Bacchus Marsh's fixture gets tougher after next week while the Lakers will be looking to cause as much chaos as they can. Lakers in an upset.