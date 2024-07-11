Four free inspirational arty events to explore before school holidays end

VISUAL poetry is how Ballarat calligraphy artist Seiko Hoashi describes her latest creations, inviting people into the depths of her emotions.
Hoashi is the latest artist to take up a shared exhibition space alongside popular ceramist Ruby Pilven at Ross Creek Gallery.
This latest showing from Hoashi, Prologue: exploration in abstraction and Japanese calligraphy, fuses the disciplined strokes from her Japanese writing with free form shapes and forms.
After living in Australia for more than 20 years, Hoashi has said her art helps her connect to Japan and Japanese culture.
Hoashi originally studying western calligraphy before taking up graphic design studies at Federation University in Ballarat. She has said the western style calligraphy placing a focus on symmetry and precision while the Japanese form is more fluid.
"Embedded within my art is a nod to art history, drawing from improvisational and gestural brush techniques prevalent in 19th-century European art and the large-scale, dynamic lines characteristic of the American abstraction movement in the 1950s," Hoashi said.
"It is intriguing to note that these movements drew direct inspiration from Japanese art and calligraphy, and now, I find myself traversing a similar path in reverse, bridging cultural and artistic boundaries with my creations."
Hoashi's work is on show at Ross Creek Gallery until July 21. Ross Creek Gallery, on Post Office Road, is open Friday - Sunday, 11am to 4pm.
If you look carefully, you should see Wadawurrung artist Deanne Gilson's nan depicted as a spirit behind a tree watching over everyone.
This is Gilson's favourite aspect of a new mural, bringing together 22 paintings, for an artistic acknowledgement of country in Ballarat Town Hall.
The mural is designed to immerse visitors in the story of the Wadawurrung people in the city's visitor information centre, which welcomes about 25,000 people each year as well as those visiting town hall for other purposes.
Above the doorway depicts crows as ancestors, along with King Billy and Queen Mary of Ballarat at the Black Hill lookout, watching over the region.
Yarrowee Creek is filled with eels showing how Wadawurrung people lived off the land and waterways.
There are 13 original black swans from Lake Wendouree, and an emu constellation moving through the night sky. A gathering tree for the Wadawurrung people is on the site of what has become Big W, near the Bridge Mall.
City of Ballarat has unveiled the artwork for NAIDOC Week, which is a celebration for all of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and culture.
The mural reaches six metres high and spans four walls and was installed using 220 metres of vinyl.
Gilson said the mural showcase a personal connection to Ballarat and will welcome all to our lands.
"The mural has a deep family connection to me, showing my mother and extended family, as we gathered during the first welcome to country," Gilson said.
"The cultural tree of knowledge was created to describe the trees and the stories they hold both past and present, intangible and tangible."
While near Ballarat Town Hall, venture around the corner to Unicorn Lane for a look at a curated selection of artworks emerging from Federation University visual arts students.
Impressions: Explorations in Printmaking is a free exhibition in the laneway highlighting the foundational skills students are developing in printmaking.
It is party time for Ballarat Nightlife Market, which is celebrating its first birthday in a warming event in St Patrick's Cathedral Hall on July 12.
Artisans and crafters will be on display to peruse with plenty of great food on offer.
Entry is a gold coin but there is more than $1000 worth of door prizes up for grabs.
Plus, we did mention staying warm inside on a Ballarat winter's night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.