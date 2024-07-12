'Country music all day': Miners' star import shares secret to success

It's pretty natural to wonder why Tyler Rudolph would move halfway across the world from his home in North Dakota to play for a basketball team in Ballarat.
He said it all started with Miners' teammate Max Cody, who he played college basketball with in the United States.
"He kind of presented me with opportunity of coming out here and I decided, 'hey, why not'?" he said. "And yeah, I've enjoyed it ever since."
Rudolph said his home in North Dakota has a similar small-town feel to the community in Ballarat.
"Ballarat's been a lot like where I grew up at home," he said.
"So it's been a very easy transition for me and the people have been super friendly, and then obviously just the basketball side of it has been fun too."
All things basketball aside, Rudolph has enjoyed exploring different parts of Victoria and Ballarat's vast array of coffee shops - you might catch him at Yellow Espresso or Higher Society.
But on game day, it's time to put the headphones in.
"I'll listen to country music pretty much all day," he said. "Right now its kind of Noah Khan or Zach Bryan is who I'm listening to."
Country music might just be the key to success - at the conclusion of his first year Rudolph won MVP for the club and was one of five to be named in the NBL1 South's all-star starting team.
"When I decided to come over and play and I just wanted another opportunity to compete for the Miners," he said. "And hopefully try to do something special with them."
In his second season, Rudolph is doing just that - the Miners will play in the finals for the first time since 2019.
"We've been kind of hitting our groove and playing well," he said. "I think most important for us is that we can just keep working and keep that going and hopefully make a little bit of noise in finals."
Like last year, Rudolph is the leading scorer for the side - averaging nearly 21 points per game.
But this season, he said has focused on bringing more leadership.
"(I'm) a little more vocal this year than I was last year," he said. "Just trying to be able to talk to the guys and and help them out if they have any questions, or if anything needs to be said."
The countdown to finals is well and truly on, but the Miners men still have one more game left on the fixture against Eltham this weekend
The Wildcats sit in fifth position on the ladder, and are coming off the back of five consecutive wins.
Rudolph said the team is focusing on getting out and putting on another strong performance before they enter into the final.
"We're just kind of focusing on ourselves right now," he said. "Eltham is a good opponent and I know they're are playing really well right now."
The Miners' game against Eltham will tip off at 8pm on Saturday July 13 at the Wildcat's home court.
