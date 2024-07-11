Friends rally to find Luke Muscat, missing since Sunday

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories to take you into Friday.
Among our leading stories, reporter Adam Spencer speaks to a close friend of missing man Luke Muscat, who hasn't been seen since Sunday at his Landsborough home.
The 38-year-old works in Ballarat as a fabricator. Friends and family say his disappearance is completely out of character for him.
They've rallied around to spread the word across social media this week, desperate for any information to help find their missing mate.
Meanwhile, questions remain unanswered about the closure of popular Ballarat pub, The Mallow.
Bryan Hoadley reports that the Skipton Street pub has been shut for more than a week, after a July 2, 2024, Facebook post announced it was closing due to "unforeseen events" and "urgent renovations".
Do you know more? Contact bryan.hoadley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
And in Melanie Whelan's Press Box column this week, she talks about why Ballarat needs the Western Bulldogs to remain "unflinching" in their commitment to Mars Stadium.
"Strip back all the semantics and you will find Ballarat, like our fellow regional friends, appears to be brushed off by elite sport's tyranny of distance," she writes.
Read her column below and have your say.
I'm off on leave now, returning with your newsletter on Wednesday and will leave you with our news team.
Have a great weekend.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
