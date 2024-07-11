Driver stuck on train tracks after Wendouree crash

A key intersection in Wendouree is blocked after a crash near the level crossing on Gillies Street.
Witnesses said a driver swerved to miss a pedestrian walking on the train tracks about 9.10am on Friday, crashing head-on into a crossing light pole and becoming stuck on the tracks.
Gillies Street from Gregory Street to Howitt Street will be briefly blocked while fire crews and police are on scene, with police diverting traffic.
The V/Line train was held at Wendouree station, but it's unclear if there will be any lengthy delays.
Police said they were still putting the details together on what happened - it's understood only one vehicle was involved.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed no emergency treatment or transport was required.
