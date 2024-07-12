Could the BFNL top six be decided this weekend?

It's Greg Gliddon from The Courier's sports team bringing you all the latest football news this week.
After a week's rest for most of the Ballarat Football Netball League and the Central Highlands Football League due to school holidays and the interleague clash, it's back to a full round of games this weekend.
And it looks - on paper at least - to be one of the most crucial rounds of the season with four matches that could easily be match-of-the-round on any given weekend.
Although there's still six weeks to go, there's every chance the BFNL senior finals teams could be decided this weekend is Ballarat get the job done against Redan. The Lions will need a huge turnaround if they are to make up two games and percentage in the run home if they drop this one.
We've also got the grand final replay between Darley and North Ballarat, coupled with the re-match of Melton versus Sunbury and you've got a blockbuster schedule.
There's also a huge game in the CHFL with Rokewood-Corindhap meeting Hepburn in a clash that could decide which of those two clubs make it in September. The Courier's David Brehuat will be there covering the game on our live stream brought to us by Red Onion and Sheds and Shades By Design.
Keep warm and have a great weekend.
