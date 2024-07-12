CHFL R12 previews: big names return for big games

Bungaree, Skipton, Gordon, Hepburn, Carngham-Linton, Newlyn and Springbank all welcome back game-breakers for round 12 in the Central Highlands Football League.
Springbank gets its best team for the season on the park with a full-strength midfield, but for the Tigers other than getting a consolation win it is all too late.
Skipton has regained a big-name trio, while Gordon is another with huge additions in crucial games.
at Bungaree, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 13, 2023 - Demons 11.10 (76) d Bombers 10.12 (72)
Bungaree 1st (9 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Buninyong 9th (6 wins 1 draw, 4 losses)
Selection: Demons
Number one ruckman Dallas Martin makes an important return for Bungaree.
The Demons sit on top and want to stay there, so this clash with Buninyong is pivotal as their season continues to unfold.
Martin, who has been out with a hamstring strain since round seven, was one of Bungaree's most important recruits this year and he has already shown why.
Bungaree also gets back big forward Jackson Murphy, who can play a number of roles.
Having this duo back strengthens up the Demons options around the ground and edges them closer to full strength, with Joel Richardson and Lachie Thornton among key figures still out.
Bungaree has not had a lot of football lately with a bye adding to the two competition breaks, but this should not be an issue.
Buninyong is playing to get back a spot in the top eight.
The Bombers cannot afford another loss at this stage with the finals battle so close.
Keelan Fejo and Anthony Ebery add plenty for Buninyong, but Jacob Coxall is a big out with it needing to be at its absolute best.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
BUNGAREE
In: Dallas Martin, Jackson Murphy, Jesse Sardo
Out: Xavier Carey, Robbie Emerson-Jones, Ben Willian
BUNINYONG
In: Keelan Fejo, Anthony Ebery, Jude Forth Bligh
Out: Jack Coxall, Jarrod Morgan, Jack Atkinson
at Snake Valley, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 1, 2023 - Saints 10.8 (68) d Emus 9.10 (64)
Carngham-Linton 6th (7 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Skipton 5th (7 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Saints
Skipton will have a full strength midfield for the first time this season as it takes on arch-rival Carngham-Linton.
The Emus welcome back Jacob Maddock, Mitch Gilbert and Daniel Kilpatrick.
Maddock has returned from overseas after missing three games over a five-week period which featured two competition breaks.
He was in outstanding form leading into the sojourn, having been given a lead role in the midfield this season.
Gilbert has played only two games after making a late start to the campaign, while Kilpatrick is back after breaking an arm in round three.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said the midfield was obviously the core to the Emus' game plan, so getting back Maddock, Gilbert and Kilpatrick was welcome news.
He said he would have a big say in the way they move the football.
The likes of Rhys Monument and Matt Cullinan should be beneficiaries of this up forward.
This is as big as any match these arch-rivals have played this season.
Being among four teams on 28 premiership points and only half a game inside the top eight, their seasons will potentially be on the line every time they step out for the rest of the season.
Each has the form good enough for finals, but there are no guarantees.
When they last met way back in the opening round last year, the finish could not have been more dramatic with the Saints breaking a long drought.
This meeting is also ensured to be drama packed.
Carngham-Linton also gets back an important midfielder in the form of Dean O'Brien, who has been overseas since round eight.
He gives the Saints a much harder looker in its attack on the football.
Charlie Lloyd is also an inclusion, while key forward Brad McDonald is unavailable and dasher Patrick Martin has decided to focus his efforts on athletics and will not play again this year.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said as usual the Saints would play with dare.
He said playing at Snake Valley always worked well for them..
"I'm not sure why, but we play our best football there. We play with more confidence."
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Dean O'Brien, Charlie Lloyd
Out: Pat Martin (unavailable), Brad McDonald (unavailable)
SKIPTON
In: Daniel Kilpatrick, Mitch Gilbert, Jacob Maddock, Lachlan Lamb
Out: Nathan Olver, Liam Cullinan, Bailey Meek, William Beever
at Wallace, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 14, 2023 - Tigers 16.16 (112) d Magpies 5.8 (38)
Springbank 16th (1 win, 9 losses, 1 bye)
Clunes 14th (2 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Tigers
Springbank will field one of its strongest teams of the season.
It is just a shame for the Tigers that it has come so late in the year.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis could hardly hold back the joy as reeled off his inclusions - Brant Haintz, Kieran Maher, Todd Finco, Zak Bozanich, Jack Simpson, Colin Vaughan, Zac Kennedy and Taylor Kelly.
The Tigers had one of the best midfields in the CHFL last year, with Haintz, Finco and Maher key figures, and it still does when they are on the park.
So what a difference having this trio back in gold and black makes.
They will add so much assistance to James Thompson, Fletcher Toose, Harry Twaits and Joel and Brett Maher.
Clunes is equally desperate for a win.
It is just a pity for the Magpies that they are going to run into a much stronger Springbank.
They welcome back Callum Newton and Jordy Thomas, but will Matt Ryan, Alex Riches, Jakob Robertson, Nick Clarke and Joel Radlof be able to rally enough against combination that looks like a finals line-up rather than a team below them on the ladder?
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
SPRINGBANK
In: Todd Finco, Zak Bozanich, Brant Haintz, Kieran Maher, Colin Vaughan, Taylor Kelly, Jack Simpson, Zac Kennedy
Out: Shane McConville, Pat Simpson, Ned Gordon, James Bawden, Ben Ronan, Jacob White, Matthew Simpson, Sam Duggan
CLUNES
In: Jordan Thomas, Callum Newton
Out: Khyal Thompson, Alex Bowd
at Gordon, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 5, 2023 - Eagles 13.13 (91) d Cats 9.5 (59)
Gordon 3rd (8 wins, 2 seconds, 1 bye)
Newlyn 4th (6 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Eagles
Reigning premier Gordon has regained two key forwards for a vital clash with Newlyn, but has lost another important defender.
Adam Toohey and Brendan Sutcliffe return for what is a round which is certain to impact the finals race.
Toohey missed the Eagles' win over Clunes going into the competition's school holiday break with shoulder trouble - an issue which has been causing him grief all season.
Sutcliffe has not been sighted since fracturing a finger in round six.
He had been in great form with 20 goals, including three bags of five, in five appearances.
Gordon also expects to get back ruckman Luke Gunnell, Zac Ryan, Frank Violi and Jaymes Gorman.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, tall defender Mark Gunnell (hamstring) joins Gerard Clifford (fractured hand) on the sidelines down back.
It all adds up to Gordon and Newlyn defences being under the pump.
Gordon's biggest issue will be finding a match-up for Cats key forward Kieran Collins, with Macauley Griffiths among possible candidates.
Newlyn's backline has been stretched since the loss of Jackson Starcevich to a season-ending ankle injury and it will be no different in trying to man up Sutcliffe and Toohey.
The Cats do regain the services of roving defender Chris Giampaolo and ruckman Pat Carey as well as the pacy Paddy Labbett.
Giampaolo has not played since straining a quadricep at the start of June, but with two breaks in the season has missed only three games.
He was among Newlyn's best early in the season with his run off half back.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
GORDON
In: Luke Gunnell, Adam Toohey, Brendan Sutcliffe, Frank Violi, ZackRyan
Out: Mark Gunnell (hamstring)
NEWLYN
In: Chris Giampaolo, Tom Carey, Liam Gunn, Leo Bell, Paddy Labbett
Out: Leigh Allen, Jack Lee, Lachy Reynolds, Alex Rofe, Maddison Rogers
at Rokewood, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 12, 2023 - Burras 15.13 (103) d Grasshoppers 6.11 (47)
Rokewood-Corindhap 10th (5 wins, 6 losses)
Hepburn 8th (6 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Burras
Match-winning ruckman Sean Tighe is back for Hepburn and the timing could not be better.
The CHFL's reigning best and fairest returns against Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood on Saturday with the Burras' finals hopes on a knife edge with six home and away rounds remaining.
The has not played since being grounded by a knee problem in round five and it cannot be understated home much that has hurt Hepburn, which is yet to beat a team in the top eight right now.
Hepburn faces a Rokewood-Corindhap feeling much better about itself and again needing to win to keep alive its outside finals hopes.
The 10th-placed Grasshoppers are six premiership points adrift of Hepburn (eighth) and Buninyong (ninth).
Win and with the Bombers facing Bungaree, Rokewood-Corindhap will close to within half a game of the top eight.
Lose and Grasshoppers will be 10 points away and out of finals contention.
The return of Tighe - the competition's premier tap ruckman - is the last thing the Grasshoppers needs, with their weakest link being their big man department.
Rokewood-Corindhap has been playing with fire for most of the season, with a win over Newlyn in round 10 resurrecting its season.
However, if Tighe can get things going in the midfield through the likes of Brad and Mitch McKay, Ricky Ferraro and Isaac Grant, the Burras might be on their way.
Grasshoppers coach Shaune Moloney said they would have to play at their best and as much as possible deny Hepburn the ability to control the ball.
Hepburn coach Shane Fisher said the Burras were expecting nothing less than a tough assignment and aiming to reproduce the type of form which gave them a 76-point win over Learmonth last time out.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Not available
HEPBURN
In: Sean Tighe
at Dunnstown, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 8, 2023 - Towners 24.19 (163) d Crows 2.3 (15)
Dunnstown 7th (7 wins, 4 losses)
Beaufort 17th (1 win, 9 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Towners
Dunnstown will keep its winning run going.
With five wins on end rebooting its season, Dunnstown will not be troubled by Beaufort and take another step towards playing finals.
Towners joint coach Brad Whittaker said close wins over Buninyong and Skipton had given their season the spark it had needed - taking them from outside the top eight into the fight for a top four finish.
Dunnstown will be without important defender Pat Britt, who is unavailable.
The Towners are taking the opportunity to select Jason Leonard for his senior debut - he made a comeback to the game this year after last playing in 2018 with Redan - and Jordan Britt for his second senior appearance this season.
It is another tough assignment for Beaufort, which has defender Cormac Mahony and bustling Haydn Slater missing.
Tom Flood makes his first senior appearance in a few years and under-18 Harrison Grant becomes the latest youngster to be debuted by coach Daniel Jones.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
DUNNSTOWN
In: Callan McKay, Jason Leonard, Jordan Britt (new - Redan)
Out: Pat Britt (unavailable), Blake Morey (unavailable), Lachy Rae
BEAUFORT
In: Tom Flood, Grady Connor, Harrison Grant (debut - under-18s), Trent Miller
Out: Mitch Miller, Haydn Slater, Cormac Mahony
at Ballan, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 13, 2023 - Lakies 11.11 (77) d Blues 5.8 (38)
Ballan 13th (2 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Learmonth 11th (5 wins 6 losses)
Selection: Lakies
If Learmonth is to have any chance of playing finals - and right now it is a longshot - a win at Ballan is not negotiable.
Only a win will do.
Lakies should deliver on that.
Ballan has proven to be a tough team to beat at home this season, but unfortunately for the Blues this has not transformed into wins.
They have lost Brody Richie to a one-match suspension after an early plea reduced what would have been a two-game ban.
Ryan Bongart is right to play after an early plea on a striking charge had him given a reprimand.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
LEARMONTH
In: Dylan Harberger, Sam McCrum
Out: James Crilly (shoulder), Joel Neal
BALLAN
In: Ayden Tanner
Out: Brody Richie (suspended)
at Creswick, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 13, 2023 - Wickers 12.4 (76) d Roos 9.10 (64)
Creswick 15th (2 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Waubra 12th (3 wins, 8 losses)
Selection: Roos
A real winning opportunity for each team.
Creswick needs this one.
With two wins in the opening six rounds, it was a pleasing start for the Wickers.
It has been hard going since, although they did finish within 10 points of Buninyong.
That is the sort of game Creswick needs to take into this fixture.
Waubra also took its chances early in the season and then in the three-week block between the competition breaks defeated Springbank and was competitive against Gordon and Carngham-Linton.
This might be the Roos' last chance for a fourth win, so they need to carry their best to Creswick.
For Creswick coach Paul Borchers, this is certainly a game which at their best the Wickers can win and should win.
Losing Pat Taranto to work commitments does not help, but they do regain Rhys Antonio and Caleb Hepworth, who is now available for the rest of the season.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
CRESWICK
In: Caleb Hepworth, David Poidevin (new - Maryborough Rovers)
Out: Pat Taranto (unavailable), Brandon Sternberg, Adam Lovett,
WAUBRA
In: Ashley Baldwinson, Darcy Jenkins
Out: Brayden Morshead. Isaac Menhennet
