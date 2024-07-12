Best of both worlds: Jordy McCarthy on first season as player-coach

Jordy McCarthy has covered a lot of court in her first season with the Bungaree A Grade netball team - she coaches and plays in the centre bib.
And she wasn't exactly eased into the role.
When McCarthy signed up to be the player-coach, nobody told her she would have to face five of the top six teams by round seven.
"We came across the top six teams straight up," she said. "So hopefully having a bit of an easier run home, we can build that momentum and confidence and scrape into the eight."
McCarthy made the transition from East Point this year, following her partner who plays for Bungaree's footy team - it is her first season doing the dual role.
"I've really enjoyed it," she said. "Navigating that playing, coaching role - but feeling more comfortable and more confident with it."
Unlike in the BFNL, the junior netballers play on the same day as the seniors in the CHNL, which McCarthy said brings about a great sense of community.
"Just having that real culture around the club, it's very welcoming," she said. "It's very community based and about the people."
This week will be a close contest for Bungaree when it takes on Bunninyong, who are sitting just one position above the Dees on the ladder. This will be a crucial match to win for both sides as they chase a spot in the finals.
McCarthy said Bungaree would be at full-strength this on Saturday, with players returning from holidays this week.
"I think everyone's just really excited," she said. "We've had a pretty on off couple of weeks with three byes and three games in six weeks, so everyone's just more excited to have a full run back and have that consistency."
Fingers-crossed there are no flight delays for Emma Trigg, who will be landing back in Australia the night before the game.
In other games, Gordon will have the chance to cement their eighth position on the ladder when they play Newlyn, who is part of the dominant seven teams in the league. But it won't come easy - Newlyn still have 12 points over the Eagles.
The bottom two will meet when Creswick take on Waubra, which could be a chance for Waubra to get its first win.
Carngham-Linton will play Skipton, which will be a challenge for the Emus, who have had one win for the season.
Clunes also have a tough game ahead when it takes on Springbank - it will be the third week in a row the Roosters to play a top five team.
It's been a rocky few weeks for Beaufort, who are coming off two byes and three losses, but it might be its chance to pick up the ball when they play Dunnstown, who is in the bottom four.
If you're looking for a powerhouse match, Rokewood-Corindhap and Hepburn is one to watch. Hepburn is third, and Rokewood-Corindhap is sixth - just one win separated the two teams.
Ballan and Learmonth will be the next closest thing - but it wold be the upset of the season if Ballan were to defeat the undefeated.
Creswick (16th) v Waubra (17th)
Carngham-Linton (13th) v Skipton (15th)
Springbank (2nd) v Clunes (12th)
Gordon (8th) v Newlyn (7th)
Dunnstown (14th) v Beaufort (9th)
Rokewood-Corindhap (6th) v Hepburn (3rd)
Ballan (5th) v Learmonth (1st)
