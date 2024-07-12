CHFL coaching exodus continues

A third Central Highlands Football League club is in the market for a new senior coach for next season.
Clunes joins Springbank and Learmonth with vacancies, with Luke Davidson choosing not to continue in the role with the Magpies beyond the end of this year.
The Geelong-based Davidson is leaving after seven years with Clunes and three seasons as senior coach.
The time associated with travel has persuaded him to look for a new coaching opportunity closer to home.
He said now with a young child and the commitments that went with that, 10 hours in the car each week for two training sessions and games had led to a rethink.
"It's taken a toll after doing it for so long."
Davidson said this was the best decision for his family, the players and club.
"I'm the sort of guy who likes to be 100 per cent in.
"For the group to get better I cannot be telling them to fully commit and put in the hard work if I can't do it myself."
Davidson, 34, has been at Clunes since mid-way through 2018 - initially as a player and then as an assistant coach in 2021 before taking on the main role.
Davidson said despite leaving the Clunes job, he was keen to remain involved in coaching in some capacity.
"I love the game and every aspect of coaching.
"It's just the difficulty of juggling all aspects of my life that mean I cannot continue the journey with Clunes."
Davidson said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time with Clunes.
"I've made lifelong friends. If I was closer I'd stay."
Davidson said he was disappointed that he had not been able to get Clunes to the level success he had hoped he could.
He said recruiting was never easy, with the club targeting areas such as Werribee, Geelong and Maryborough owing to the demand on Ballarat-based player pool from other CHFL clubs.
"It's tough. It's all about tapping into that one connection that can open up opportunities."
Davidson said he was leaving Clunes thinking that 2023 had been the club's best opportunity in his time to make some significant strides up the ladder.
"I feel we may be missed it. We tried to double down on that this year, but it hasn't worked.
"It's the old what if story."
He said he had given his best and hopefully a new voice could get the Magpies to the next level.
Clunes finished 12th with five wins under Davidson in both 2022 and 2023, and going into round 12 on Saturday has two wins to date this season.
Davidson is one of four CHFL senior coaches who will finish up at the end of this season.
Rokewood-Corindhap has already replaced Shaune Moloney with Ed Denouden and Lucas Murphy.
Andrew Challis is leaving Springbank and Jake Dunne is ending his stint at Learmonth.
