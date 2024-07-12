International 'scheduling conflicts' delays return of this drawcard event

WRESTLING fans will have to wait a little longer for a return to international-level action in Ballarat.
Oceania Pro-Wrestling has announced it will reschedule an August event.
This had been positioned as a follow to the five-day American Starrcast convention in April headlined by WWE hall of famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart and six-time WWE women's champion Mickie James.
In a public notice to fans, OPW cited "scheduling conflicts" with international talent for the Ballarat fixture but the company is expected to make a further announcement on proposed talent by late-July.
OPW had been a key partner in delivering Starrcast in Ballarat in what was the first time the world-renowned professional wrestling convention had been held outside the United States.
Wrestling shows, lived streamed to international platforms, were only part of the attraction with more than 1100 fans in Selkirk Stadium for Hart's Australian Stampede, after more than 500 were in the crowd for James' second all-female pay-per-view.
The Mining Exchange became a key hub for meet-and-greets and merchandise while Civic Hall housed forums, including events with Hart and controversial wrestling booker Eric Bischoff.
The convention drew fans from across the nation to meet talent from leading American wrestling promotions WWE, AEW, TNA and Impact.
OPW had originally touted former WWE superstar Mustafa Ali in his only Australian booking in 2024 for the Ballarat Show at Civic Hall in August.
It is unclear whether the high-flier will form part of an updated Ballarat line-up but the TNA X-Division champion has since been billed for an OPW event in Melbourne's Thorbury Theatre on September 22.
OPW promoter Cam Vale has said a lot of international fans tended to only have heard of Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and the Gold Coast for Australian tourism destinations and showing regional cities, through wrestling, was an important.
OPW is expected to host the rescheduled Ballarat event in late 2024.
