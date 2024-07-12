'Sovereign citizen' calls Ballarat court a 'belligerent flagless vessel' at hearing

The legality of the court was questioned, a woman was removed from the court, and a magistrate labelled a "criminal" at a hearing for a man who allegedly refused to pull over for police, check his speed or pay registration.
Numerous traffic charges were pressed against Lake Goldsmith's Jonathon Treverton, relating to two incidents in early 2023 where the man allegedly drove off from police.
A man going by the name of Jonathon appeared in the court alongside several other supporters at the contested hearing on Friday at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, but denied Jonathon Treverton was his legal name when asked.
He instead asked to be called exclusively Jonathon.
As the man refused to be identified as Jonathon Treverton, Magistrate Michelle Myktowycz carried on with the hearing ex parte, that is without the accused person present.
Throughout the half day-long hearing, multiple police officers involved in two incidents of Treverton allegedly driving off from officers gave evidence.
Treverton was charged with driving off from police officers twice after being caught speeding, once on January 25, 2023, on Shelford Road and another time on January 27, 2023, on Skipton Road.
The court was shown body cam footage from the Shelford Road incident, which showed an officer in the passenger side of the police car allegedly following Treverton pull beside his car and ask him to pull over.
The officers detected Treverton allegedly travelling in a black ute at an estimated speed of 120km/h prior to the incident, and were on their way to pull him over when he kept driving.
The officers then pulled alongside Treverton, in the incoming lane, with lights and sirens activated, and asked him to pull over.
Video shown to the court depicts an officer winding down the window facing the car and yelling at him to stop.
While giving evidence, one of the officers in the vehicle said they saw Treverton holding a phone over his head and recording the officers as they were following.
The officers did not continue pursuit and returned back down the road to Rokewood.
In the Skipton Road incident, the court heard Treverton was detected at an estimated speed of 135km/h.
The officer who detected the speed pulled up behind Treverton with lights on, but alleged he did not slow down. The pursuit was ultimately called off.
Treverton also faced charges of failing to answer bail, and reckless conduct by speeding on a flood-affected road.
There was a strong showing of police at Friday's hearing, with eight uniformed officers in the courtroom sitting in on the proceedings.
The hearing began with a constitutional debate between the man identifying himself as Jonathon and Magistrate Mykytowycz, with the man claiming to "have the jurisdiction here, not the Magistrates' Court".
Jonathan then further claimed that as the Ballarat Law Courts did not fly a flag out the front, it was a "belligerent flagless vessel".
Magistrate Mykytowycz responded by detailing Victoria's constitutional history, going back to 1854, and explaining why magistrates and the police had their power.
Jonathon also questioned the legality of ex parte hearings, citing a 1944 court case, however Magistrate Mykytowycz said sections in the 2009 Criminal Procedures Act overruled this.
As the hearing continued, there were occasional interruptions from people sitting in the public gallery. One man claimed the members of Victoria Police present were wearing pentagrams on their shoulders.
A woman sat recording the hearing with her phone, which is not allowed without written approval from the court.
When asked to stop and leave the courtroom by Magistrate Myktyowycz, the woman said she was recording to "hold criminals like you to account for your corruption".
The hearing was stood down briefly, as there was confusion from the police about when a preliminary brief of the case against Treverton was served on him.
When the hearing was recalled, police returned with the officer who posted the charges to Treverton and served the brief to him in person at his Lake Goldsmith address.
The court was told the envelope containing the charges against Treverton was returned to the Beaufort Post Office, unopened, with the words 'Legal Fiction' written on it.
Magistrate Mykytowycz adjourned the matter until July 22 to make her decision. She said she was "required to look very closely to the elements of the offences" before reaching a judgement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.