The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Sovereign citizen' calls Ballarat court a 'belligerent flagless vessel' at hearing

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 12 2024 - 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

The legality of the court was questioned, a woman was removed from the court, and a magistrate labelled a "criminal" at a hearing for a man who allegedly refused to pull over for police, check his speed or pay registration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.