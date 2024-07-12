Miners' women chase ninth-consecutive win in the leadup to finals

This week is the calm before the storm for the Miners women in the NBL1 South - there's just one game left before finals.
The Ballarat Miners will be chasing a ninth consecutive win in a game that could determine whether they get to play at home in their first final.
On Saturday, the Miners will get on the road to Eltham in what is a massive game, particularly for the Wildcats chasing a finals position.
The Wildcats have already played one game this round, going down by three points to top side Keilor.
The scores were level after the first quarter, but Eltham dropped the ball in the second - the Thunder got away to a 14 point lead and the Wildcats spent the rest of the game playing catch up.
Lily Scanlon is a name to watch from Eltham, she scored 21 points in the game against Keilor.
Scanlon is the second highest scorer for the Wildcats, and has the leading number of assists.
The Miners are well prepared to take on the challenge - leading scorer Chloe Bibby is sitting on a 23 point average, and shot 26 points in her last game against Casey.
Ballarat will be hoping to maintain the momentum in their last game against Casey where they defeated the Cavaliers by 33 points.
Ballarat will take to the Wildcats' court on Saturday July 13 at 6pm.
