Light Car Club feels 'shunned off', looking for new home

A 75-year-old community club in Ballarat say meetings with the council have been "disappointing" after they were told to look for a new home.
The Ballarat Light Car Club is pleading for a new location as the Ballarat Airport runway extension project means its current site on Residence Road, behind BWEZ, will be untenable.
The club originally formed in 1949 as a branch of the Light Car Club of Australia, but gained independence in 1991, and has leased the site from the City of Ballarat since 1979.
The requirement to move comes as no surprise to the group, which has been given until August 31 to vacate, however they say the council's lack of support has been noticed.
"It had been indicated by previous council officers and councillors that we would be assisted with the move, and possibly land would be provided," 41-year club member and former president Wayne Drew said.
"However the meeting that was attended on (June 27) by four committee members of the Ballarat Light Car Club was far from pleasant.
"We didn't even have information in writing. We were verbally communicated to and no assistance was offered in any way, shape or form."
The $10 million to extend the airport's runway will result in the extension cutting off the current access road to the airport. To provide access to the site, a new road will be built which will extend off Liberator Drive and encroach on the car club's 16-hectare site.
It is not the only community group being made to vacate as a result of the project, with the Ballarat Swap Meet similarly having to look for a new home due to the works.
The club has looked at several alternative sites over the years but hasn't been able to find a solution.
With a deadline looming, it is now appealing to the public for support while also seeking a lease extension from the council.
"The Ballarat Light Car Club is not against the airport or runway expansion in any way, shape or form," Mr Drew said.
"We fully support that. But we just don't understand how we were never considered part of that process. We were never factored in as a cost of that process or any way of assistance.
"It is really disappointing and the membership is pretty frustrated and agitated. To put it blunt we have pretty much been shunned off. That is the way that we feel."
The council said it has provided more than enough notice to the club, and an Expression of Interest portal to link them to new sites.
"The City of Ballarat has been in discussion with the Ballarat Light Car Club about their relocation from Crown Land at the Ballarat West Employment Zone for several years and have encouraged and supported the club to seek a new suitable location throughout this time," City of Ballarat director of development and growth Natalie Robertson said in a statement.
"It is necessary for the Light Car Club to move to allow for Development Victoria's extension of Liberator Drive, which is a key component of the extension of the Ballarat Airport runway."
"The Light Car Club is an important community club, and we continue to assist the club. We have provided the opportunity for temporary relocation of their equipment to an area within the airport and have also prepared an Expression of Interest that we encourage the club to use to connect them with potential new sites."
It has since been a busy few months for Mr Drew and other club members, as they work to transport tonnes of infrastructure built up at the site over the club's 45 year residency elsewhere.
Storage was an issue, Mr Drew said, with the car having to enlist the help of the Geelong Light Car Club as well as others to temporarily move some of their gear.
Mr Drew said an ideal new site would be an area with little farming value, which the club could come into use without much disruption.
"We are looking for that rocky outcrop or quartzy area that a farmer can't utilise," Mr Drew said.
"There have been some options put forward. But even the whole process of getting relevant zonings and permits is not quite simple.
"That parcel of land next to a railway line, a highway, somewhere near an old quarry. They are the sorts of places that we are looking for."
Life member Rod Hall fears that without land for local car events, the club will struggle to keep members.
"If we don't have a home, we might not remain as a functional club," he said. The club holds motorkhanas, autocrosses and khanacrosses on the complex at the airport, Mr Hall said.
"If that doesn't happen, people won't become members and they probably won't want to help at the higher- level events like rallies or hill climbs.
"We're concerned that if we don't find somewhere to go and re-establish the complex, we will lose members."
Committee member Noel Peers said the council had verbally informed the club at a meeting in late May that its lease would end in three months, and the club has since received a written eviction notice.
"We won't lose our clubrooms but it would be nice to find land because that's our grassroots base," Mr Peers said.
"That's where we get kids coming through teaching them how to drive and to learn car control and they stay on as members."
Mr Peers said the club could piggyback on events at Bendigo and Kyneton but that meant people would have to travel.
"We hope if that happens that we don't lose members, but we might."
