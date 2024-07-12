Strange days in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court

This is Alex Ford, The Courier's deputy editor, with a fresh batch of yarns for your Saturday morning.
We see a lot of interesting stuff covering court - my favourite is people linking in for driving offences while sitting in their cars, which magistrates certainly are not impressed with.
Alex Dalziel was in the courtroom on Friday when a "sovereign citizen", or person with some non-mainstream ideas about law enforcement, taxes, the Magna Carta, etc, came in to dispute some driving charges.
You can read the full yarn below, which includes supporters being booted out of court and referring to the courthouse as a "vessel".
We've also got the latest on the station's overpass proposal, with council confirming their opposition to the plan. We have not heard the last on this issue, Alison Foletta writes.
Mel Whelan has some good news and bad news in our arts and culture sphere, with a list of things to check out this weekend if you want to feel inspired out of the house, but also an update on a big professional wrestling event that's been delayed.
And in sport, our team's on the front foot once again, with everything you need to know about a massive weekend in footy, netball, and more.
Stay warm,
Alex
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.