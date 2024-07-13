Reath fifth on Diamond League debut in Monaco

Ballarat high jumper Yual Reath has finished fifth at his Diamond League debut in Monaco.
Reath took the opportunity to ware in a new pair of spikes which were specially shipped to him at his hotel room in Nice in the past few days, but he never really gained the rhythm he needed to be among the top chances in the eight-man event.
The 24-year-old would eventually clear 2.25m, 5cm shot of his personal best.
But after missing one jump and 2.16m, another at 2.21m and finally clearing 2.25m on his third attempt it was obvious it had taken a toll on him as he missed all three attempts at 2.28m.
Reath was competing just three days after arriving in France, so the run will do him a world of good as he looks to iron out the cobwebs in the lead up to the Paris Olympics. His personal best jump of 2.30m would have seen him win the bronze medal.
He is expected to next compete at the London Diamond League event on July 20 before joining the Australian team in Paris for the Olympics. Reath's Olympic qualifying event is on August 7 with the Olympic final on August 10.
The Diamond League event in Monaco was won by New Zealander Hamish Kerr who jumped a career best of 2.33m. The highlight for the Australian team was a world record over 2000m to Jessica Hull.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.