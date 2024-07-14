The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

BFNL REVIEW | Ballarat affirms its finals credentials

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 14 2024 - 2:37pm, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Gray in action against Redan on Saturday. Picture by Kate Healy
Luke Gray in action against Redan on Saturday. Picture by Kate Healy

REDAN v BALLARAT

They won't start thinking about the 'f' word for at least a few more weeks yet, but the sixth and last position in the finals is Ballarat's to lose after a comprehensive victory over Redan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.