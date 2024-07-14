BFNL REVIEW | Ballarat affirms its finals credentials

They won't start thinking about the 'f' word for at least a few more weeks yet, but the sixth and last position in the finals is Ballarat's to lose after a comprehensive victory over Redan.
When these two sides met earlier in the season, the Swans fell across the line by just three points, but it was clear from early in the second quarter on Saturday, this would be a much easier affair as Ballarat put on the afterburners to open up a match-winning lead.
Redan went into this game with 12 under-19s players and it showed early that when the game was hot, they could match it with Ballarat.
But once reality took over in the second term, it was all one way traffic as Ballarat opened up a 47-point lead at the main break.
The game turned into a slog as persistent rain fell in the second half, but Ballarat always looked a step ahead, pulling away to an easy win, 16.13 (109) to 5.10 (40).
Ballarat coach Chris Maple said after an upset win over Sunbury in the previous round and this victory over Redan, his team had a new-found belief that he was keen to harness going forward.
"They adapted to the conditions well, it was pretty wet and heavy at times, but I thought we were really good around the contest and different phases of the game I thought we played quite well, particularly after the first 10 or 15 minutes," he said.
"Redan threw everything at s early and tried to unsettled us, but credit to our boys, they withstood it and went about their business and pulled away."
Maple said there had been an increase in confidence in his team in recent weeks.
"It's a young team which has been playing some reasonable footy, but at times we've dropped off on our concentration, but we haven't done that in the past eight quarters.
"There's still five games in the season, when it's mathematically impossible not to miss finals we'll be celebrating, but there's still a lot of games to play yet."
Just two weeks ago Melton and Sunbury played in the match of the season to date, this time there was no close finish as Melton produced arguably its best performance of the year in a big home win.
The Bloods never once looked threatened in this match, running away to a mammoth 77-point win, affirming that they remain the team to beat in this year's premiership race.
Everything Melton tried turned to gold, but unfortunately for Sunbury, everything it tried fell short. The loss is the Lions third on end and leaves them now a game and percentage behind the all-important top-three position.
Melton coach Troy Scoble said he could not fault the way his team went about the game, admitting it was good to be back at home after a tough run of road trips.
"When you have a week off you just never know how you're going to respond to that or how quickly you're going to get back into gear, but we really hit the ground hard. We were really happy with how we approached it.
"The guys really wanted to do well after how we went against them a couple of weeks ago, we had a lot of respect for what they could do to us, we knew we had to be on our game.
"Our focus all week was on 'what did we learn?' And that's really all we did all week. We knew how good they moved the ball, how good they were in the contest and how our system went against that. It enabled us to change up a lot."
Whenever Darley and North Ballarat go head-to-head, you know it's going to be tough, tight and contested and this match proved no different as the Devils overcame a slow start to win by 12 points.
North jumped out of the blocks with the first three goals of the match to open up a 20-point lead, but by half-time, Darley had its nose back in front, a lead it would never surrender, despite the Roosters keeping the game tight throughout.
The win was made more meritorious for the Devils given they lost key position player Billy Myers to a calf injury in the first 10 minutes of the game.
Myers will definitely be sidelined for next weekend's blockbuster with East Point as the clubs waits on scan results to learn the severity of the injury.
Darley coach Dan Jordan said it was a win built on hard work and a willingness to crack in for the full game.
"It was pretty hard, tough and physical as it always is when you play North," he said. "There was a slight breeze, but only one or two goals at best, we had some opportunities.
"We needed to fix up a couple of things behind the ball, I thought we gave them too many opportunities in the first quarter through some fundamental things from us.
"We seemed to fix it up and were able to generate a score and get ourselves back in the game pretty quickly. I felt we controlled the game more in the end, but just didn't put the finishing touches on the scoreboard.
"They kept coming at us, there were hard, physical contests all over the ground, you wouldn't expect it any other way."
"A proud dad moment" was how Lake Wendouree coach Rohan Brown described his team's victory on the road against Bacchus Marsh on Saturday, with the Lakers overcoming a slow start to win by 29 points.
The Lakers had to do it with just 19 fit men for the majority of the match.
"We lost Patty Corbett with concussion after a knock after his head hit the ground, Jack Butler dislocated his shoulder then Ben Hayes he did a calf," he said.
"We were down to one rotation but I've spoken about resilience in our footy club, but I've got to say, I've been in a few good wins in my career, including premierships, but this one is right up there in the best three I've been a part of."
Brown said he was thrilled with the way his team fought back after a slow start which saw Bacchus Marsh have the first six shots on goal, but could only managed 2.4.
"Bacchus Marsh had control of the game in the first 15 to 20 minutes and then we were able to arrest that back and get a bit of possession and played some pretty good footy for the next three and a bit quarters," he said.
"To be down to one rotation for probably three quarters of footy, be away from home, it shows the boys have come a long, long way since when we started back in October. They got what they deserved."
It was a case of what could have been for Bacchus Marsh with the Cobras missing playing coach Dennis Armfield, while the likes of Tyson Shea and Andrejs Everitt also remained sidelined.
But despite the outs, it's likely to be the final nail in the coffin for Bacchus Marsh in its quest for finals, now three games and percentage behind sixth-placed Ballarat with five games to play.
East Point got the job done against Sebastopol, but it was far from the most polished performance we've seen from the Kangaroos this season.
The Burra threw everything at the Kangaroos for the first three quarters and loomed a genuine chance until deep into the third term when East Point started to kick away. In the end the 54-point margin didn't do justice to the effort from Sebastopol.
East Point coach Joe Carmody said he was pleased to get away with the win in what was a far tougher match that the scoreboard suggested.
"I thought Sebastopol's midfield was well on top, i was pleased with the way we responded though," he said. "We're able to throw a few different players in there, but our top-liners stood up again.
"But I thought Jack Jeffrey played a really good role for us, the backs were outstanding as well. It was good to be able to respond to a team that was very much up for the task at hand."
There are a few injury concerns for the Kangaroos as they head into next week's clash with Darley with Joe Dodd missing with a knee injury, Strahan Robinson missed with a calf injury, Deng Lual came off with a knee and we also lost Geordy Slater who's been very good for us all year with a bit of a knee twinge as well.
