BFNL WRAP | Bloods fly a Kight as Swans, Devils and Lakers all win

Melton is looming as the team to beat for this year's BFNL premiership after producing arguably its best performance of the season in a thumping round 12 victory over Sunbury.
Just three weeks ago, the Bloods produced one of their greatest ever wins when they defeated the Lions at Clake Oval in a heartstopper, but there was no close shaves this time as the home side turned up the heat on a bitterly cold day.
Sunbury had no answers to the two-pronged forward line of Jordan and Braedan Kight with the pair combing for nine goals in the thumping 17.14 (116) to 5.9 (39) win.
Everything the Bloods tried turned to gold and, unfortunately for Sunbury, the mid-season mire has continued with the Lions now losing their third successive game to now sit three games shy of the top two.
The Bloods kept the visitors goalless in the first half and continued to pile on pain in the second half booting nine goals to five to run out convincing winners.
Melton's seemingly closest challenger to the premiership, East Point had to work super hard to finally break down Sebastopol in a game which was much tighter than the final margin suggested.
While the Kangaroos bounced away late to win 16.15 (111) to 8.9 (57), barely three goals separated the sides until deep into the third quarter.
There's no question that the Burra are a better side than their ladder position shows and they are coming into form at the right time of the year, but the draw hasn't been kind to them and once again they were found wanting against a top team.
Bryon McDougall had a huge second half for East Point, finishing with seven goals while Alex Molan got in on the fun late to kick three.
For Sebastopol, Cooper Littlehales, Adam Forbes and Tony Lockyer each booted two goals.
Lake Wendouree will enjoy their trip back home, overcoming a slow start to pick up its second win of the season, with a 12.12 (84) to 7.13 (55) win over Bacchus Marsh.
The loss for the Cobras probably ends their slim finals hopes, but for the Lakers, it was a result that has been building in recent weeks.
Bacchus Marsh flew out of the blocks with the first six scoring shots, but could only manage 2.4 from the early dominance. But quarter time the Lakers were back in the game, down by just two points.
They took control in the second term with four goals which was enough to give them the winning break. It was three goals from both Tim Collins and Bayley Thompson that led the way for the Lakers.
Another team that overcame a slow start was Darley who recovered from a 20-point deficit at the first change to run over the top of North Ballarat by 12 points, the Devils winning 9.13 (67) to 8.7 (55).
The games between these two are always tight, and you just knew even after North got the jump, Darley would find a way back into the match.
A four-goals-to-nil second term got the game back in favour of the home side as the second half descended into a game of contest-after-contest. Darley always had their noses in front through and deserved the victory, moving a game clear in third position.
The final match saw Ballarat affirm its finals credential with a comfortable win over a young Redan side.
Redan through everything at Ballarat early, but a big second term from the Swans opened up a 47-point lead at the main break. And while the game turned into a slog after that, Ballarat always looked a step ahead, running out convincing winning 16.13 (109) to 5.10 (40).
While Ballarat will refuse to get ahead of itself, the victory puts the Swans two games and hefty percentage clear in sixth position with just five games to play. The finals beckon for the Swans if they can keep it together in coming weeks.
