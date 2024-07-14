Christmas saved: Local businesses provide Carols by Candlelight lifeline

Christmas has come early for lovers of Ballarat's Carols by Candlelight, after several businesses committed to saving the popular event.
On July 9, 2024, The Courier reported Carols by Candlelight was in danger of not going ahead this year as it faced a funding deficit of $20,000 following the withdrawal of major presenting partner Harcourts.
But in the days since, several businesses have rallied around the event, and provided donations which will see the Christmas tradition continue for the foreseeable future.
Vehicle hire company Sixt Ballarat has become the event's new Presenting Partner, and has committed to funding Carols by Candlelight for the next three years.
Other donators include the Australian Catholic University as a Gold Sponsor, as well as Haymes Paint, Hot Temple, MOR Accountants and AW Nicholson.
Ballarat Carols by Candlelight secretary Carolyn Bennett said the planning committee was "thrilled" to be able to offer a high standard event again in 2024.
"With Sixt coming on as presenting partner and signing up for three years, it just gives us great confidence that the Carols will be alive and well for a good few years to come," she said.
"The business community of Ballarat really rallied, we've had some responses from quite a few businesses around town, and it's been very heartwarming, because I think it's just shown how much the community is behind this event."
Ms Bennett said the event's organising committee were also grateful to the City of Ballarat for providing them with funding and the use of Mars Stadium.
"It is a huge community effort to get this event up and running," she said.
"It's business support, it's donations from our local performers and orchestras, it's a great platform for a lot of the local vendors.
"We have 90 per cent Ballarat based businesses doing our security work, our first aid, our waste management, [and food trucks]".
Sixt Ballarat owner Andrew Overall said they decided to support the event as it was a "really worthwhile" cause.
"We rely on the community for our business, and we'd like to give back to the community as much as we can," he said.
"[Carols by Candlelight] needs a hand and it's part of our community spirit that we get involved."
Carols by Candlelight creative director Megan Poynton said at a time when many were struggling with cost of living pressures, it was important they could offer a free event again.
"The ability to keep the event free for everybody is probably the most important part of what we're trying to do for Ballarat," she said.
"We know that there's not as much money in a family's pocket, so [they will] be able to come out with the kids to a pretty much all afternoon free event."
Now it has secured the funding, Carols by Candlelight will again partner with Child and Family Services Ballarat [Cafs] to raise money for the organisation's thread together program, which provides clothing to people experiencing hardship.
Cafs marketing manager Serena Eldridge said the organisation was "thrilled" to be a part of the event again in 2024, which was all about supporting community organisations.
"We're seeing increased demand right across the 50-odd services we provide," she said.
"If we were unable to find the funds through Carols by Candlelight, we'd have to source those funds elsewhere.
"The fact that Carols has been thrown a lifeline also throws one to Cafs as well, so it's just win, win, win really."
Carols by Candlelight will be held at Mars Stadium on December 22, 2024.
