CHFL R12 wrap: Skipton, Hepburn on up, Cats, Saints slide

Zane Dix of Ballan (left) celebrates a goal with teammates
Mitch Musgrove and Jett Fuller (right)
Skipton, Hepburn and Gordon have struck the first major blows of the final charge to the Central Highlands Football League finals.
Skipton moved back into the top four with a 16-point win over Carngham-Linton at Snake Valley on Saturday and Hepburn climbed to sixth with a 40-point victory over Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood.
Gordon had the better of Newlyn at Gordon by 32 points to retain third position.
In each of these games, the implications were even bigger for the losers.
Carngham-Linton dropped to eight - only half a game inside the top eight, ahead of Buninyong.
Newlyn slipped to seventh - also half a game inside the top eight.
Rokewood-Corindhap's last hopes of making finals disappeared, with it now being eight points outside the top eight with only four games remaining (it has a bye to come).
BUNGAREE moved four premiership points clear of Daylesford and Gordon on top of the ladder after a 42-point dominance of Buninyong at Bungaree.
This also kept the Bombers outside the top eight, but they remain in the hunt for finals.
DUNNSTOWN was another top eight team to come out on top - by 108 points over Beaufort at Dunnstown.
That's six wins in a row and fifth position.
IT was also a better day for some teams which have been struggling.
BALLAN put to rest any thoughts Learmonth might have had of making a late surge at the top eight, downing the Lakies by 26 points at Ballan.
It was the Blues' third win of the season and lifted them to 12th.
SPRINGBANK had its second win of the year, downing Clunes by 33 points.
CRESWICK had win number three at Waubra's expense at Creswick - getting to the line by 26 points.
BUNGAREE 40 points - R13 v Waubra
DAYLESFORD 36 (134.46 per cent) - R13 v Buninyong
GORDON 36 (133.92) - R13 v Beaufort
SKIPTON 32 (151.86) - up 1 place - R13 v Creswick
DUNNSTOWN 32 (132.9) - up 2 places - R13 v Hepburn
HEPBURN 30 (178.46) - up 2 places - R13 v Dunnstown
NEWLYN 28 (163.13) - down 3 places - R13 v Springbank
CARNGHAM-LINTON 28 (130.79) - down 2 places - R13 v Clunes
Buninyong 26 - R13 v Daylesford
Rokewood-Corindhap 20
Learmonth 20
Ballan 12 - up 1 place
Creswick 12 - up 2 places
Waubra 12 - down 2 places
Springbank 8 - up 1 place
Clunes 8 - down 2 places
Beaufort 4
Bungaree 11.11 (77)
Buninyong 5.5 (35)
GOALS - not supplied
BEST - not supplied
Skipton 4.2 7.7 13.8 15.8 (98)
Carngham Linton 4.1 8.3 9.6 12.10 (82)
GOALS - Skipton: M.Cullinan 4, J.McClure 2, P.Graham 2, D.Phillips 2, R.Monument 1, S.Romeril 1, J.Maddock 1, J.Draffin 1, J.Wilson 1; Carngham Linton: B Benson 3, M.Knight 2, J.Pound 2, H.Blower 2, J.Foley 1, N.O'Brien 1, K.Raven 1
BEST - Skipton: D.Phillips, M.Cullinan, B.Krol, J.Webster, S.Romeril, J.Draffin; Carngham Linton: M.Knight, T.Raven, K.Raven, S.Hopper, B.Benson, H.Blower
Hepburn 3.2 5.2 9.6 14.10 (94)
Rokewood Corindhap 2.0 5.2 7.5 8.6 (54)
GOALS - Hepburn: M.Davis 3, S.Tighe 3, M.Banner 2, B.McKay 2, M.McKay 2, H.Rodgers 1, B.Coffey 1; Rokewood Corindhap: C.Barrenger 3, M.Riding 2, M.Rivett 1, E.Denouden 1, B.Harris 1
BEST - Hepburn: B.McKay, T.Brown, J.Grant, J.Clarke, H.Rodgers, R.Ferraro; Rokewood Corindhap: Z.Priddle, M.Rivett, L.Philp, M.Lockyer, T.Lamb, B.Harris
Springbank 4.2 8.8 10.10 11.12 (78)
Clunes 1.1 1.2 2.6 6.9 (45)
GOALS - Springbank: Z.Bozanich 4, J.Thompson 2, T.Finco 1, J.Simpson 1, B.Haintz 1, J.Wilson-Keir 1, F.Toose 1; Clunes: R.Thompson 2, M.Murray 1, L.Wrigley 1, J.Robertson 1, J.Burns 1
BEST - Springbank: H.Twaits, J.Maher, B.Haintz, P.Glanford, J.Thompson, Z.Bozanich; Clunes: A.Riches, M.Ryan, L.Wrigley, J.Robertson, N.Clarke, J.Thomas
Dunnstown 5.2 9.7 14.8 20.14 (134)
Beaufort 1.0 3.0 3.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Dunnstown: B.Whittaker 4, A.Murphy 3, W.Henderson 2, K.Dickson 2, J.Leonard 2, A.Murphy 2, B.Cracknell 1, M.Henderson 1, J.Crone 1, N.Duggan 1, C.Tangey 1; Beaufort: T.Haase 2, A.Gerrard 1, D.Jones 1
BEST - Dunnstown: W.Henderson, T.Wardell, R.Adams, K.Dickson, L.Hunter, A.Caligiuri; Beaufort: T.Haase, J.McDermott, L.Harris, A.Gaylard, M.Jenkins, J.Connor
Ballan 7.2 10.4 13.7 13.9 (87)
Learmonth 1.1 2.2 6.3 9.7 (61)
GOALS - Ballan: J.Kurzman 5, J.Jarvis 4, Z.Dix 1, H.Bongart 1, J.Fuller 1, T.Van Leth 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 3, M.Harbour 2, M.Rowe 2, J.Findlay 1, T.Mitchell 1
BEST - Ballan: J.Jarvis, K.Heafield, J.Kurzman, J.Lingard, R.Bongart, B.Colley; Learmonth: M.Judd, W.Green, T.Mitchell, J.Rae, L.Ozols, S.McCrum
Creswick 0.5 5.5 8.6 10.7 (67)
Waubra 3.1 4.6 5.8 5.11 (41)
GOALS - Creswick: A.Sedgwick 3, J.Thomas 2, L.Scheele 1, J.Anagnostou 1, N.Pantzidis 1, R.Cox 1, C.Hepworth 1; Waubra: B.Colligan 2, J.Parker 1, J.Knights 1, R.Gavin 1
BEST - Creswick: C.Hepworth, M.Hottes, A.Sedgwick, J.Mackrell, B.Dolan, T.Landwehr; Waubra: B.Colligan, D.Jenkins, T.Ford, J.Parker, P.Feaver, N.Benson
Gordon 3.3 9.4 11.8 15.10 (100)
Newlyn 2.1 7.3 9.4 10.8 (68)
GOALS - Gordons: B.Sutcliffe 5, J.Clampit 2, J.Graham 2, M.Griffiths 1, B.Payne 1, T.Murphy 1, B.Schiltz 1, J.Gorman 1, A.Toohey 1; Newlyn: L.Prendergast 3, L.Bell 2, K.Prendergast 1, P.Labbett 1, L.Hoy 1, S.Willmott 1, M.Phelps 1
BEST - Gordon: J.Clampit, B.Sutcliffe, J.Lampi, S.Griffiths, T.Murphy, M.Nolan; Newlyn: D.Wehrung, S.Willmott, M.Tilley, C.Giampaolo, P.Labbett
