CHFL R12 review: top eight play snakes and ladders

There is going to be no shortage of moves in the Central Highlands Football League top eight for the rest of the season.
There remains nine teams in the running for finals.
Here are the changes with occurred in the top eight ion Saturday:
SKIPTON 32 (151.86) - up 1 place to 4th
DUNNSTOWN 32 (132.9) - up 2 places to 5th
HEPBURN 30 (178.46) - up 2 places to 6th
NEWLYN 28 (163.13) - down 3 places to 7th
CARNGHAM-LINTON 28 (130.79) - down 2 places to 8th
LADDER: BUNGAREE 40 points, DAYLESFORD 36 (134.46 per cent), GORDON 36 (133.92), SKIPTON 32 (151.86), DUNNSTOWN 32 (132.9), HEPBURN 30 (178.46), NEWLYN 28 (163.13), CARNGHAM-LINTON 28 (130.79), Buninyong 26, Rokewood-Corindhap 20, Learmonth 20, Ballan 12, Creswick 12, Waubra 12, Springbank 8, Clunes 8, Beaufort 4
Bungaree has moved clear on top of the ladder after defeating Buninyong by 42 points at Bungaree.
With one loss, the Demons have a one-game break over Daylesford and Gordon, which are separated by 0.54 per cent.
The result also keeps Buninyong in ninth place, but with losses to Newlyn and Carngham-Linton on Saturday the Bombers remain within half a game of eighth.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons had steadied after Buninyong had started with the opening two goals - building through the second and third quarters to set up some breathing space and a handy buffer.
He said the win put Bungaree in a strong position with six home and away rounds remaining.
Waight said getting most of its midfield back together, including ruckman Dallas Martin, was significant at this point of the season.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said he felt the Bombers controlled for significant lengths of time, but had not capitalised this on the scoreboard.
He said there were no surprises in what Bungaree produced.
"We knew how they were going to play, but weren't able to defend it well enough."
O'Loughlin said the match reinforced in his mind that the premiership was wide open and anyone who made finals would be capable of going all the way.
Bungaree 3.0 6.4 9.9 11.11 (77)
Buninyong 2.0 3.2 4.4 5.5 (35)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Butler 4, J.Lukich 4, T.Elliott 2, G.Trevenen 1; Buninyong: J.Ottavi 3, L.Stewart 1, D.Sliwa 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Dodd, M.Comben, B.Simpson, T.Wakefield, J.Butler, C.Edwards; Buninyong: J.Robertson, J.Ottavi, D.Micallef, J.Rodgers, H.Givvens, J.Marshall
Skipton has moved back into the top four with a 16-point win over close rival Carngham-Linton at Snake Valley.
In a contest which might have a big say in the final make-up of the top eight, the Emus stole a march with a six-goal third quarter.
Carngham-Linton led by two points at half-time, but went to last change 26 points down and was unable to recover.
Being back in fourth, Skipton again has its destiny in its own hands, but there are no guarantees.
It is only percentage ahead of Dunnstown and one game from eighth.
Carngham-Linton has slipped to eighth.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said the midfield battle was always going to be decisive and having the likes of experienced duo Daniel Kilpatrick and Mitch Gilbert back had been decisive.
He said their composure had been pivotal.
Banwell said Carngham-Linton was a dangerous side and getting the better of clearances was important,
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said as well as the Saints' midfield played, Skipton was was more efficient and used the football much better.
He particularly impressed by the Emus' hand ball and the way they set up.
"They broke open the game in the third."
Skipton 4.2 7.7 13.8 15.8 (98)
Carngham-Linton 4.1 8.3 9.6 12.10 (82)
GOALS - Skipton: M.Cullinan 4, J.McClure 2, P.Graham 2, D.Phillips 2, R.Monument 1, S.Romeril 1, J.Maddock 1, J.Draffin 1, J.Wilson 1; Carngham-Linton: B Benson 3, M.Knight 2, J.Pound 2, H.Blower 2, J.Foley 1, N.O'Brien 1, K.Raven 1
BEST - Skipton: D.Phillips, M.Cullinan, B.Krol, J.Webster, S.Romeril, J.Draffin; Carngham-Linton: M.Knight, T.Raven, K.Raven, S.Hopper, B.Benson, H.Blower
Hepburn has done what it needed to through the middle phase of the season to ensure its finals aspirations remain on track.
The Burras have strung together five wins on end, continuing the sequence with a 40-point victory over Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood on Saturday.
This lifts them to sixth position with five rounds to play to have their destiny in their own hands.
Now the question is, can Hepburn keep it going to ensure they play finals and even sneak into a top four spot?
The Burras' three defeats have all been at the hands of top eight teams, so what they will need to do in the run home is beat three teams which sit in the top eight - Dunnstown, Gordon and Carngham-Linton.
Right now though, they are feeling good about themselves, with coach Shane Fisher liking what he has seen in wins over Learmonth and the Grasshoppers in their latest two outings.
Hepburn sit just two premierships points outside the top four, but so tight is the battle for a top eight berth that it is only a game ahead of ninth-placed Buninyong.
What made Hepburn's win over Rokewood-Corindhap all the more impressive was that it did it without Andy McKay and Jack Blackburn, who were withdrawals from the selected side.
Fisher said the importance of the win could not be underestimated with its giving the Burras a shot of a top four finish.
He admitted that Hepburn was a little "rattled" early by the Grasshoppers' defensive plan, but a few structural changes after half-time had enabled it to get on top and kick away.
While the result was just what Hepburn needed, it ended any hope Rokewood-Corindhap had of playing finals - with the Grasshoppers now losing touch with the top eight.
The Grasshoppers gave it a good shot, coming from behind late in the second quarter to level the scores.
However, three late goals in the third term for Hepburn and then a dominant five-goal final quarter was too much for Rokewood-Corindhap.
Grasshoppers coach Shaune Moloney was pleased with his players' effort for three quarters, but disappointed to see them fade.
They were ultimately unable to match the centre stoppage work of ruckman Tom Brown and clearance work by the likes of speedy duo Mitch and Brad McKay.
Sean Tighe also impressed on his return with three goals as a permanent deep forward.
Hepburn provided one element of a day of twists across the competition.
Hepburn 3.2 5.2 9.6 14.10 (94)
Rokewood Corindhap 2.0 5.2 7.5 8.6 (54)
GOALS - Hepburn: M.Davis 3, S.Tighe 3, M.Banner 2, B.McKay 2, M.McKay 2, H.Rodgers 1, B.Coffey 1; Rokewood Corindhap: C.Barrenger 3, M.Riding 2, M.Rivett 1, E.Denouden 1, B.Harris 1
BEST - Hepburn: B.McKay, T.Brown, J.Grant, J.Clarke, H.Rodgers, R.Ferraro; Rokewood Corindhap: Z.Priddle, M.Rivett, L.Philp, M.Lockyer, T.Lamb, B.Harris
Newlyn's season is on a slide.
Gordon inflicted the Cats' third consecutive defeat at Gordon on Saturday to continue their downward spiral.
Newlyn has gone from being undefeated and hot on the tail of ladder leaders Bungaree and Daylesford to seventh and just two premiership points inside the top eight.
While the Cats are still within a game of the top four and have time to turn around their fortunes, the trend has coach Jarrett Giampaolo more than concerned.
It does not get any easier either. Newlyn faces a now dangerous Springbank next round and then Carngham-Linton.
On the other hand, Gordon's 32-point win means it retains a firm hold on third position and with a run of games which gives it every opportunity for a top four finish and the double chance that goes with it.
Newlyn was close enough at three quarter time, trailing by 16 points, but was unable to sustain the effort.
Gordon coach Brenton Payne, who played his third game for the season to qualify him for finals, said using three talls in attack - Brendan Sutcliffe, Adam Toohey and himself - to stretch Newlyn's undermanned defence had been a telling factor in getting the upper hand.
Sutcliffe marked his return from injury with five goals
Giampaolo said the Cats had played well to get back in the game early after Gordon had kicked away.
He said there were better signs, but eventually they had been overpowered by the Eagles.
Not all the news for Gordon was good.
Ethan Crackel's season is over after he broke a leg in the third quarter,
Gordon 3.3 9.4 11.8 15.10 (100)
Newlyn 2.1 7.3 9.4 10.8 (68)
GOALS - Gordon: B.Sutcliffe 5, J.Clampit 2, J.Graham 2, M.Griffiths 1, B.Payne 1, T.Murphy 1, B.Schiltz 1, J.Gorman 1, A.Toohey 1; Newlyn: L.Prendergast 3, L.Bell 2, K.Prendergast 1, P.Labbett 1, L.Hoy 1, S.Willmott 1, M.Phelps 1
BEST - Gordon: J.Clampit, B.Sutcliffe, J.Lampi, S.Griffiths, T.Murphy, M.Nolan; Newlyn: D.Wehrung, S.Willmott, M.Tilley, C.Giampaolo, P.Labbett
Springbank had a rare taste of success at Wallace.
The Tigers gave their supporters something to be cheer about with a 33-point win over Clunes.
While Springbank has only two wins, its is shaping as a key player in determining how the top eight might finish up with it still play Newlyn as early as next round and Hepburn - two teams far from having a finals berth secured.
Clunes has a disappointing season and was put away quickly, with the Tigers getting away to a 48-point lead by half-time.
Springbank's midfield was dominant, with Brant Haintz, Joel Maher, James Thompson and Harry Twaits leading the charge and Zak Bozanich getting on the end of their work with four goals.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said Springbank's star power had been too much for the Magpies.
"We couldn't stop them once they got going."
Springbank 4.2 8.8 10.10 11.12 (78)
Clunes 1.1 1.2 2.6 6.9 (45)
GOALS - Springbank: Z.Bozanich 4, J.Thompson 2, T.Finco 1, J.Simpson 1, B.Haintz 1, J.Wilson-Keir 1, F.Toose 1; Clunes: R.Thompson 2, M.Murray 1, L.Wrigley 1, J.Robertson 1, J.Burns 1
BEST - Springbank: H.Twaits, J.Maher, B.Haintz, P.Glanford, J.Thompson, Z.Bozanich; Clunes: A.Riches, M.Ryan, L.Wrigley, J.Robertson, N.Clarke, J.Thomas
There is no stopping Dunnstown right now.
The Towners had their sixth win in a row at Dunnstown - defeating Beaufort by 108 points.
There was never going to be any other result as they won every quarter.
Experience and superior strength and six all contributed, with Will Henderson and Tom Wardell good examples of this.
Wardell is one of the Towners' in-form players, with him revelling in a full-time move into the ruck.
Dunnstown was feeling some heat with two wins after six rounds with losses to Gordon, Carngham-Linton, Bungaree and Daylesford, but wins over Skipton and Newlyn since have played a major part in re-energising its campaign.
The Towners now face another big test against Hepburn, which is as important as any game they have played.
Dunnstown joint coach Brad Whittaker said with no time to rest on their laurels they were confident of getting back a few players for the Hepburn clash, including Mitch Tuddenham, who has been travelling.
Beaufort coach Daniel Jones said he could not fault his players' effort.
He said the club was well aware where it stood with development of youngters and newcomers to senior football and would continue to put games into players in these caategories.
Beaufort has had more than 40 players line up in its senior teams this season, including 13 who were new to senior football.
Dunnstown 5.2 9.7 14.8 20.14 (134)
Beaufort 1.0 3.0 3.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Dunnstown: B.Whittaker 4, A.Murphy 3, W.Henderson 2, K.Dickson 2, J.Leonard 2, A.Murphy 2, B.Cracknell 1, M.Henderson 1, J.Crone 1, N.Duggan 1, C.Tangey 1; Beaufort: T.Haase 2, A.Gerrard 1, D.Jones 1
BEST - Dunnstown: W.Henderson, T.Wardell, R.Adams, K.Dickson, L.Hunter, A.Caligiuri; Beaufort: T.Haase, J.McDermott, L.Harris, A.Gaylard, M.Jenkins, J.Connor
Ballan has finally delivered the style of play first-year coach Harley Bongart has been looking for.
The reward for getting the brand right at Ballan, a 26-point win over Learmonth.
Bongart said the Blues biggest issue all season had been making the most of time inside its forward 50m and increasing the time they kept possession there.
"We need to be able to lock it in longer.
"We did it. We kept control much better."
This opened up opportunities, with Jackson Kurzman kicking a season-high five goals and youngster Jack Jarvis capping off a big day with four.
Jarvis also kicked eight goals in the under-18s before agreeing to back up in the seniors after a late withdrawal.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne was straight to the point, describing the Lakies as "poor".
He said they were ready for the stoppage game Ballan always produced at home, but did not respect its game.
With the loss goes Learmonth's last glimmer of hope of pushing for a spot in the top eight.
Ballan 7.2 10.4 13.7 13.9 (87)
Learmonth 1.1 2.2 6.3 9.7 (61)
GOALS - Ballan: J.Kurzman 5, J.Jarvis 4, Z.Dix 1, H.Bongart 1, J.Fuller 1, T.Van Leth 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 3, M.Harbour 2, M.Rowe 2, J.Findlay 1, T.Mitchell 1
BEST - Ballan: J.Jarvis, K.Heafield, J.Kurzman, J.Lingard, R.Bongart, B.Colley; Learmonth: M.Judd, W.Green, T.Mitchell, J.Rae, L.Ozols, S.McCrum
Creswick overcame a slow start on the scoreboard to down Waubra by 26 points at Creswick to get its third win of the season.
Although goalless in the first quarter, the Wickers were right with Waubra and once they fixed up this aspect gradually wore down the Roos.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said he would have been disappointed to lose.
He said he was particularly pleased with the Wickers' stoppage work.
Waubra coach Trav Ford did not believe there was a lot between the sides over the day.
"Unfortunately we went away from the way we want to play."
Creswick came out of the game with concerns for ruckman Ben Dolan (hamstring), while Waubra also came out of the game with two talls sidelined - Dean Robertson with concussion and Ollie Randall with an ankle issue.
Creswick 0.5 5.5 8.6 10.7 (67)
Waubra 3.1 4.6 5.8 5.11 (41)
GOALS - Creswick: A.Sedgwick 3, J.Thomas 2, L.Scheele 1, J.Anagnostou 1, N.Pantzidis 1, R.Cox 1, C.Hepworth 1; Waubra: B.Colligan 2, J.Parker 1, J.Knights 1, R.Gavin 1
BEST - Creswick: C.Hepworth, M.Hottes, A.Sedgwick, J.Mackrell, B.Dolan, T.Landwehr; Waubra: B.Colligan, D.Jenkins, T.Ford, J.Parker, P.Feaver, N.Benson
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.