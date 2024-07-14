Adult shop plan for Delacombe warehouse

A new sex shop could be coming to Ballarat, after a planning application was submitted to the City of Ballarat council.
Currently a warehouse, the age-limited shop would sell adult sex toys, smoking paraphernalia, and hen's and buck's night novelties, according to the planning documents.
The building is at the end of a block of warehouses at 29 Wiltshire Lane in Delacombe.
The planning documents state the shop would be open from 9am to 11pm, with two staff on-site.
The warehouse would be divided into a showroom and storage space, with a staff room and bathroom facilities, the plans show.
They also call for a reduction in the number of required parking spaces, as there are only four outside the building, but the documents note only three to four customers would be expected inside the shop at any one time.
"Being in an industrial precinct, the shop will likely generate extremely low walk up trade. Given this and anecdotal experience, peak parking times may be outside of typical business hours," a traffic report states.
