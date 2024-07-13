Roosters crowing after big win over arch rival Devils

North Ballarat might just be the vain of Darley's existence in the BFNL A grade netball.
The Devils lost to North by 11 goals on Saturday, which was a surprisingly high margin given their previous match-ups.
The last time for the pair to meet was in round two, where the Devils were victorious by just one goal.
Prior to this season, Darley and North Ballarat faced each other in the 2022 and 2023 grand finals - North came out on top each time by a whisker.
North Ballarat's Maddy Selmon made certain that North did not waste any opportunities, shooting 38 from 43 shots.
Despite their loss, Darley retained the top position on the ladder while North remains in fourth.
The dominant pair will face some stiff competition over the coming weeks from the likes of Melton South, who have beaten both by one goal each time, the in-form Sunbury and even Lake Wendouree who boasts a win over the Panthers this season and can be dangerous on their day.
In other games across the weekend, Bacchus Marsh had a tough match-up at home against Lake Wendouree, with a 54-goal loss, the Lakers dominant from the outset in a big win.
Ballarat, who are sitting just above the Cobras on the ladder, also had a challenging day against Redan who reaffirmed its position inside the top six with a 22-goal win. Redan has been one of the form sides of the second half of the season and now looms as a likely sixth finalist.
Only two goals separated Sebastapol and East point, with the Burra coming out on top at their home court. These two proved once again they are tight after they played a draw earlier in the season.
Melton was impressive against Sunbury, but the Lions still proved too strong in the end, continuing their high-scoring ways with a 67-49 win.
