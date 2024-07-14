Complicated rescue reaches young dirt biker who fell 300 metres off track

A prolonged operation has rescued a 14-year-old dirt biker who broke his leg after falling down a steep slope while riding at St Georges Lake, Creswick.
About 5.20pm on July 13, 2024, members of the State Emergency Service, Country Fire Authority, and Fire Rescue Victoria were called to the teenager's rescue, who sustained a broken leg after falling 300 metres off a dirt bike track.
A CFA spokesperson said the hour-long operation required high angle rescue equipment, as the dirt biker had fallen down a 50 to 60 degree slope.
Once rescued, the boy was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital by paramedics for treatment of a leg injury.
In a Facebook post, SES Ballarat Unit said the rescue of the young rider had been complicated by steep terrain and slippery conditions.
"SES crews worked alongside paramedics and CFA to extricate the casualty down the trail to a steep decline, where the crews handed the extrication to FRV steep angle crews," the post said.
"In all it was a great display of how we work as one to achieve positive outcomes for our community."
The rescue comes after an incident a day earlier, where emergency service workers were called to a Wendouree car accident which blocked the Gillies Street level crossing.
Witnesses said about 9.10am a driver swerved to miss a pedestrian, before colliding with a light pole.
There were no serious injuries in the incident, but trains were temporarily held at Wendourree station while the crash site was cleared.
