Search for new home after club gets booted

This is Alex Ford, The Courier's deputy editor, with more yarns to start your week.
The Ballarat Light Car Club has had a long history - from incubating racing stars to teaching young drivers important skills.
But after months - if not years - of uncertainty, it looks like the club is finally getting booted out of its home to make way for a major (and crucial) BWEZ expansion.
Alex Dalziel speaks to the club as members search for a new home.
Elsewhere, Bryan Hoadley has some great news - the massive Ballarat Carols by Candlelight will go ahead this year, after Ballarat businesses swooped in to save them. As well as speaking to relieved representatives, Bryan also got to meet Santa in July, well done.
And in other news, joining all the other new businesses coming to town, council's received a planning application for a new adult toys shop in a Delacombe warehouse. We'll refrain from making any puns.
We've also got Ballarat's most in-depth footy coverage, and a selection of incredible sport photos below.
Stay warm,
Alex
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.