The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Sports Affairs

Miners want big crowd to make plenty of noise at home final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 14 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat Miners women have stormed into the finals on the back of a nine-match winning streak. Picture by Adam Trafford
The Ballarat Miners women have stormed into the finals on the back of a nine-match winning streak. Picture by Adam Trafford

FOR the first time in two decades, both Ballarat Miners senior team will host home finals as the club calls on basketball fans to pack out Selkirk Stadium over the coming weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.