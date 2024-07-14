Miners want big crowd to make plenty of noise at home final

FOR the first time in two decades, both Ballarat Miners senior team will host home finals as the club calls on basketball fans to pack out Selkirk Stadium over the coming weeks.
The Miners women secured their home final on Saturday night with a dominant victory over the Eltham Wildcats, overcoming a 14-point deficit at quarter time to power away to a 17-point win.
The fifth place finish, on the back of a ninth straight win, means the Miners women will host an elimination final - once again against Eltham - next weekend. Eltham secured it position thanks to its victory over Bendigo two weeks ago, earning the eighth spot on head-to-head record.
The Miners men, who had already secured their top four place, went down to a desperate Wildcats side who needed to win to secure its own finals appearance.
It means, the men are on the road to Frankston for the first final, but will return home the following week to play either a preliminary final, if they defeat the Blues, or a semi final, should they go down next weekend.
The full NBL1 South finals fixture for next week's play-offs was not expected to be released to clubs until late on Sunday night after the conclusion of all matches in the last round, but the Miners have requested a Saturday night fixture for the women's elimination final.
It also hopes that the men will be able to play on the same night after the women's game, allowing the club to put together a live site at Selkirk Stadium for fans who want to cheer on the men's team.
Miners partnerships and marketing manager Chris Thornton said Saturday night was the preferred time for next week's match.
"We've got domestic league back on Friday night and Sunday we're booked out again for Basketball Victoria," he said. "The times are still to be confirmed.
"Once we know what the boys' time is, we're going to try and play games while there is a crowd at the venue. We've requested a 6.30pm women's game and the boys, we're assuming, will be around 8pm.
"If we can we're hoping to make it a bit of a live site, we hope they will play it on the same night. Hopefully we can do that so we can keep the grand stands down, keep the bar going, that sort of thing."
The women's elimination final will be the first finals match to be played at Selkirk Stadium with a crowd allowed to attend, with the club hoping to pack the stands. Ticket details will be released once the fixture is finalised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.