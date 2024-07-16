Is the BFNL player of the year race down to three?

The ill-timed syndesmosis injury to North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne might have come at the wrong time for the young North Ballarat star as East Point's Matt Johnston, Darley's Brett Bewley and Sunbury's Josh Guthrie all picked up votes in round 12.
Bewley's 57 touches against North Ballarat saw him earn the five votes, while Matt Johnston got the four votes, enabling him to remain in the lead by one vote. Guthrie also managed four votes despite his team's thumping defeat to Melton.
This weekend promises to be a huge match-up with Johnston and Bewley to go head-to-head in what looms as one of the games of the year as East Point and Darley clash at Eastern Oval.
5 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
4 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
3 - Bryson McDougall (East Point)
2 - Billy Jones (East Point)
1 - Jackson Merrett (East Point)
5 - Paddy Simpson (Ballarat)
4 - Lachlan George (Redan)
3 - Zak Rinaldi (Ballarat)
2 - William Liston (Ballarat)
1 - Andrew Hooper (Ballarat)
5 - Angus Gove (Lake Wendouree)
4 - Joel O'Connell (Lake Wendouree)
3 - Jaydo Wright (Lake Wendouree)
2 - Jake McCreery (Bacchus Marsh)
1 - Bayley Thomspon (Lake Wendouree)
5 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
4 - Josh Sparkman (North Ballarat)
3 - Matt Denham (Darley)
2 - Malachi White (North Ballarat)
1 - Elliott Lamb (North Ballarat)
5 - Kyle Borg (Melton)
4 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
3 - Jack Walker (Melton)
2 - Jaycob Hickey (Melton)
1 - Jordan Kight (Melton)
42 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
41 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
38 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
32 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
