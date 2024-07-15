Bewley's INSANE game gets the Devils home

It has been a long long time since we've seen stats like this out of a game of football with Darley superstar Brett Bewley producing the highest rated game of any player this season in the BFNL in the Devils win over North Ballarat.
Bewley finished the game with a staggering 57 possessions as his team finished the stronger in a 12-point win, earning him 238 Premier Data ranking points.
To break it down even further, Bewley's game included 32 kicks, 25 handballs, 12 marks, 30 contested possessions, 16 clearances and four tackles. It's fair to say he might have brought his own football to the grand final replay.
On any other day, North Ballarat's Josh Sparkman's 41 possessions would have been a clear stand out in a day of huge numbers, Rooster Elliott Lamb had 33 touches while teammates Malachi White, although not able to produce the match-winning goal like he did in round two, finished the game with 29 possessions and two goals.
It was the usual suspects that fired up in the clash between Sebastopol and East Point with Burra coach Tony Lockyer having a day out including 35 possessions of which 19 were contested.
The Burra were right in the contest with East Point for much of the match until Bryson McDougall went ballistic in the second half with seven goals to give the Kangaroos a comfortable, if far from perfect win.
Matt Johnston should pick up some more Henderson Medal votes after his 33 possessions and six clearances while Billy Jones and Jacob Brown were as prolific as ever. Jackson Merrett also produced one of his biggest games of the season with 32 possessions as he patrolled the half-back line with aplomb.
For the Burra, Jack Bambury and Bailey Medwell also got plenty of the ball.
There were a lot of contests and not a lot of disposals at the Lions versus Swans clash, with Paddy Simpson's 27 touches the highest of any player on the ground.
Simpson was a clear best on ground with 27 possessions, 11 clearances and two goals as the Swans affirm their finals aspirations with a big win over Redan.
Like the Melton versus Sunbury clash, this is a game with an unexpected margin, given just three points separated the teams last time they met.
Lachlan George and Khy Jess were the clear best players for Redan but the statistics were mostly dominated by Ballarat players. The Swans would be rapt with four goals out of Andrew Hooper as they chase an overdue finals run.
Lake Wendouree's Angus Gove had a big day out against Bacchus Marsh finishing with 170 ranking points to be the clear best player on the ground. Gove's day included 38 possessions, including 14 contested.
Bacchus Marsh welcomed back Luke Goetz who was the second highest ranking points scorer on the ground thanks mainly to his 52 hit outs, however the Lakers would be thrilled with the way Tom Zampatti stood up against the big man with 40 hit outs of his own.
Joel O'Connell and Jaydo Wright were also prolific for Lake Wendouree while Jake McCreery had a big day for Bacchus Marsh with 27 touches as well.
It was a one-man band for Sunbury with Josh Guthrie a dominant force for his side despite the heavy loss to Melton.
One of the favourites for this year's Henderson Medal, Guthrie ended up with 35 possessions, of which 24 were contested. He also had 14 clearances.
But unfortunately for Guthrie, the rest of his team let him down, with Melton dominating the rest of the top ranking points with Kyle Borg, Lachlan Watkins and Jack Walker among those to have big games.
We also saw nine goals between Braedan and Jordan Kight, while Sunbury could only manage five for the entire day.
The result was as comprehensive as it was eye-popping given the two teams played each other just three weeks ago in the match of the year to date.
