Five bedrooms, three car garages and swimming pools: The Block comes to Daylesford

Residents have failed to stop The Block from filming its next season in Daylesford, with the hit reality television series reportedly set to commence production later this year.
The Block is a Nine Entertainment reality TV series where couples compete against each other to renovate a home and sell it for the highest price at auction.
The show's 2024 season filmed on Phillip Island and will air after the Olympic Games later this year.
In a statement, Hepburn Shire Council mayor Brian Hood said the show's 2025 season would see contestants work on a block of land at the corner of Raglan Street and the Midland Highway.
A concept layout plan for the development shows five lots of about 2400 square metres each, which start from the corner of Raglan Street and front onto the Midland Highway
In a 2023 planning application the development is described as having five carbon neutral dwellings with attached three car garages and heated swimming pools.
Homes will also contain a mezzanine space, five bedrooms, private terrace, rumpus room and study.
"The development will [reflect] the style and character of Daylesford and a transition from rural farmland to urban small town living," the proposal states.
This planning application was approved by Hepburn Shire Council in October 2023, but was appealed by residents in the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal [VCAT].
In a February 15, 2024, hearing VCAT deputy president Teresa Bisucci ruled the decision of Hepburn Shire be set aside, and the state minister for planning Sonya Kilkenny become the responsible authority in the planning application.
Ms Kilkenny then approved a ministerial permit for the development on February 15, but reasons behind the decision have not been specified on the planning Victoria website.
According to The Age, which is owned by Nine Entertainment, the season will film in Daylesford later this year, before airing in 2025.
In his statement, Cr Hood urged The Block's crew and contestants to support Daylesford's economy by shopping locally during production.
"Daylesford will provide a picturesque backdrop for the filming of The Block, and it is anticipated that the production will generate a boost for the local economy," he said.
"The minister's permit includes a number of requirements around landscaping, construction, storm water and environmentally sustainable design."
