Key regional entertainment venue closes its doors over economic issues

An iconic regional Victoria entertainment venue has closed its doors reportedly due to economic circumstances.
The Palais Hepburn, built in 1926, has been home to performers for years.
The stunning heritage-listed 1920s bar and a live music venue was a highlight in Hepburn Springs on Main Road.
On July 9, a social media post announced the Palais would be closing its doors.
Manager Richard Fanale said the closure was due to "the current state of the economy, increase in expenses, and other unforeseen circumstances".
Mr Fanale thanked the venue's staff in his message as well as patrons, the community, and his family friends who had helped him during this "stressful time".
The venue offered wedding and function packages, and was a stronghold for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Daylesford's ChillOut Festival, one of the largest regional LGBTQIA+ celebrations, uses the Palais as a fixture for the event.
Drag show Dolly's Disco Bingo was held every month, aspiring muscians could play at the monthly open mic night and less aspiring musicians could have a go at karaoke.
In 2011, the Palais went under months-long renovations but still kept its 1920s ambiance.
It was closed in January 2013, facing some tumultuous times over unpaid accounts.
Mr Fanale and Brendan Wykes took the reigns in 2019 and also gave the venue a makeover.
