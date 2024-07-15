Royal visit to miss one of King's familiar, welcome places in Ballarat

IT IS official: their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit Australia in October but they are skipping Ballarat.
Hopes about town had been raised the King might venture back to our patch after Asfoora and horse racing trainer Henry Dwyer's emphatic Royal Ascot victory in the group 1 King Charles III Stakes put Ballarat back in his radar in June.
But it is Sovereign Hill where the King has been a repeat visitor, with his parents following in his suit.
The Australian prime minister's office confirmed on July 15 the royal couple will travel to the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales in the King's first visit to the nation as sovereign.
Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the King will skip New Zealand on this tour due to health advice against a prolonged trip in the 75-year-old's continued recovery from a cancer diagnosis. The visit does tie in with the commonwealth heads of government meeting in Samoa.
Further details to their majesties Australian itinerary are yet to be confirmed but it is unlikely they will venture south to Victoria.
Sovereign Hill has been a favourite of His Majesty.
King Charles' first visit to Sovereign Hill was before the open-air museum had opened during his days as a schoolboy at Geelong Grammar's Timbertop campus, which is between Mansfield and Mount Buller.
He returned 41 years ago with this then-wife Princess Diana.
In his return visit, he recognised Sovereign Hill printer Peter Gilbert and the then-prince put Mr Gilbert's nerves at ease, stopping for a chat when recognising him from that earlier trip.
The 1983 visit to Sovereign Hill caused a stir when Trooper Dave Evans made an impromptu attempt to arrest the couple, sending their Royals Australian Air Force equerry into action.
The Charles and Diana visit to Ballarat later caused a "Jam in the Mall" as The Courier front page headline read, with people packing the Bridge Mall to capture a glimpse of the young royal couple.
Should the King choose to return to Sovereign Hill on a future tour, it would not be the first time a reigning British monarch had visited.
His parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, did the Sovereign Hill tourist thing as part of their royal tour in 2000.
The King's brother Prince Edward, the now Duke of Edinburgh, was the last British royal to visit Ballarat. He made a stop to play royal tennis in Mount Clear and spent time at Federation University in April 2018.
Meanwhile, the official Australian portraits of His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been provided to the Australian Government by Buckingham Palace.
The King wears The Sovereign's Badge of the Order of Australia, while the Queen wears the wattle brooch which was gifted to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Australia in 1954.
